Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,533 in the last 365 days.

12:10 PM Update: Crash Closes I-180 On-Ramp to I-80 WB in Northumberland County

12:10 PM Update: All lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are open. On-ramp to Interstate 80 westbound from Interstate 180 eastbound is open.

Montoursville, PA –Motorists in Northumberland County are advised that the right (driving) lane of Interstate 80 westbound is closed at mile marker 212 due to a tractor trailer crash. The left (passing) lane is currently open. The Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound is closed.

Motorists wanting to travel onto Interstate 80 westbound from Interstate 180 eastbound should travel Interstate 180 westbound to Route 220 south.

Motorists should expect delays in travel and seek alternate routes if possible.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.   MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###

You just read:

12:10 PM Update: Crash Closes I-180 On-Ramp to I-80 WB in Northumberland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.