12:10 PM Update: Crash Closes I-180 On-Ramp to I-80 WB in Northumberland County

​12:10 PM Update: All lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are open. On-ramp to Interstate 80 westbound from Interstate 180 eastbound is open.

Montoursville, PA –Motorists in Northumberland County are advised that the right (driving) lane of Interstate 80 westbound is closed at mile marker 212 due to a tractor trailer crash. The left (passing) lane is currently open. The Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound is closed.

Motorists wanting to travel onto Interstate 80 westbound from Interstate 180 eastbound should travel Interstate 180 westbound to Route 220 south.

Motorists should expect delays in travel and seek alternate routes if possible.

