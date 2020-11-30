Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,531 in the last 365 days.

Some Elk B license holders will have extended hunting opportunity in select west-central Montana districts

Hunting - Region 2

Monday, November 30, 2020

Some Elk B license holders will have extended hunting opportunity in select west-central Montana districts.

MISSOULA--Montana Fish, Wildlie & Parks (FWP) officials have extended the elk hunting season through January 15, 2021 for holder of certain unfilled, antlerless Elk B Licenses that are valid in portions of wes-central Montana, in FWP Region 2.

Related Attachments

You just read:

Some Elk B license holders will have extended hunting opportunity in select west-central Montana districts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.