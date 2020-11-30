Hunting - Region 2

Some Elk B license holders will have extended hunting opportunity in select west-central Montana districts.

MISSOULA--Montana Fish, Wildlie & Parks (FWP) officials have extended the elk hunting season through January 15, 2021 for holder of certain unfilled, antlerless Elk B Licenses that are valid in portions of wes-central Montana, in FWP Region 2.

