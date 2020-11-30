2020-11-30 10:18:51.72 $155,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won in St. Louis

2020-11-30 10:18:51.72

Jerome Kingcade matched all five numbers on his Show Me Cash ticket to bring home a jackpot prize of $155,000 on Oct. 22. The winning number combination that night was 8, 24, 34, 35 and 36.

The ticket was purchased at Phillips 66. 2609 Dunn Road, in St. Louis.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily, with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.