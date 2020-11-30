November 30, 2020 - Herring Urges Congress to Pass Extension for CARES Act Funding

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ Herring joins coalition in urging Congress to extend the CARES Act funding through 2021 as the pandemic continues to impact the economy ~

RICHMOND (November 30, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today has joined a bipartisan coalition of 49 attorneys general in sending a letter urging Congress to extend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy (CARES) Act funding until the end of 2021.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented economic crisis with millions of Americans out of work and communities across the country suffering,” said Attorney General Herring . “Congress has a responsibility to provide states and communities crucial funding to help offset some of the economic burdens this pandemic has created, which is why the CARES Act must be extended.”

With several pending measures, including bipartisan extension measures in both the House and Senate, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues urge Congress to pass one of these measures to give states and local communities additional time to utilize the precious COVID-relief resources.

COVID-19 has directly impacted nearly every facet of American society. In anticipation of unprecedented costs and economic disruption stemming from the pandemic, Congress passed the CARES Act in March, providing more than $2 trillion in economic stimulus to state and local governments in an effort to combat the impacts of the pandemic.

One of the restrictions placed on the funding, however, limits the money’s use to expenses incurred between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2020.

As Attorney General Herring and his colleagues write in the letter, “[t]his time frame likely made sense in late March when the CARES Act was passed, but we have learned a great deal about COVID-19 in the past seven months. Among other things, we know that the pandemic will continue to challenge communities well beyond December 30, 2020 – a deadline that now seems unreasonable.”

As the pandemic surges around the country, states and local communities will continue to incur COVID-related expenses next year and by extending the deadline, communities nationwide will be able to be more strategic with the use of CARES Act funds.

Joining Attorney General Herring in sending today’s letter are the attorneys general of Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

