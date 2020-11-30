Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHS Call Center Hours Change for the Week of November 30-December 4, 2020

The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) is announcing changes to its Call Center hours for the week of November 30 through December 4, 2020. To help with the high volume of calls coming in, we will not accept incoming calls to enter the system from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day we are open this week.

While no additional calls will be accepted during that hour, our dedicated staff will continue to help customers who have called in the morning hours. This is being done to ensure that our workers can respond to the callers who are currently waiting to speak to an agent.

If you are seeking assistance with a Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) case, you can also email your inquiry to dhs.ltss@dhs.ri.gov.

We thank you for your patience as we continue to work efficiently and effectively for all our customers.

