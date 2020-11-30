Mother, Trauma Survivor and Yoga Teacher Releases Inspiring Book of Poetry to Deliver Message of Hope and Unity Around the World & Help Prevent the Spread of Suicide

Author and poet Deborah Hallal Bradt, R.Y.T. presents her uplifting words of encouragement letting all readers know they matter, are more than enough and are magical

/EIN News/ -- SOLON, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the lowest points in her life, author and poet Deborah Hallal Bradt, R.Y.T., always had her journal by her side. As a Trauma Survivor, Deborah has struggled with self-esteem issues much of her life and was close to suicide several times. Having struggled with prejudice, bullying, depression, anorexia and chronic pain for many years, writing was always her best friend as she found solace in the written word and in her unwavering faith in God and humanity.

Deborah is now bravely sharing her life through her poems in her debut book “Lay Me Down Among the Words: A Poetry Collection by a Trauma Survivor Whose Inner Voice Saved Her Life,” to help others who struggled like she once did know they are not alone. Her soothing and uplifting words will inspire readers to pursue their dreams and to develop a deep love for themselves and their gifts to the world. Since she was a very young girl, she has used her creativity as a force of healing to channel the most difficult moments into opportunities of growth and resilience.

One could find Deborah singing her poetry on the beaches of Florida where she grew up. As she delved more deeply into writing and self-expression, she found that she could use the most devastating experiences of her life as gateways into her soul to delve out strength, even when she thought she had nothing left to give. Her writing kept her going in the darkest moments and she found that each time she would write, she came closer and closer to finding true peace, which can only come from deep within. Deborah was diagnosed with depression right after her son, Henry, was born which became a turning point as it was the most amazing day of her life as she now not only had to live for herself but also for her son. She has dedicated numerous poems to Henry as well as shares photos of him throughout the book.

As family is very important to her, she knows there are a lot of mothers that can relate to the struggles she has endured. “Being a mother is the best job I have ever had and, as hard as times get, I thank God every day for my precious son, Henry,” said Deborah. “He is the most important person to me and closest to my heart.”

Deborah has a special interest in those affected by chronic health conditions including depression and chronic pain, however, this book was designed to reach a wide array of readers as she believes every human life matters and all of us have special gifts to share with the world.

“Through my book, I hope to reach an extensive range of readers, including the underprivileged communities, the homeless, trauma survivors, prisoners, children and adolescents, parents, and those struggling with mental and physical illness and disabilities,” said Deborah. “There is too much division, judgement and violence in the world and I would love for my poems and essays to encourage harmony, joy and peace, especially to people who may feel alone, alienated and misunderstood.”

Deborah is currently working on opening a non-profit called “The Purple Butterfly House Foundation” and portions of the proceeds from sales of “Lay Me Down Among the Words” will be donated there as well as to the Happy Buddha Precious Temple and to help prevent the spread of suicide.

“Lay Me Down Among the Words: A Poetry Collection by a Trauma Survivor Whose Inner Voice Saved Her Life”

By Deborah Hallal Bradt, R.Y.T.

About the Author

Deborah Hallal Bradt, R.Y.T., began her passion for spoken and written word as soon as she was old enough to hold a crayon. Because of her love for music and dance, poetry seemed to flow naturally to her, and she enjoyed dancing while creating her poems on the beaches of Central Florida where she grew up. Deborah has a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University where she studied communications and writing. She has a passion for teaching and the healing arts and is a Certified Yoga Teacher, Reiki Master, Spiritual Teacher as well as a Social Activist. She trained extensively in Somatic Experiencing with Dr. Peter Levine, a pioneer in the field of Somatic Psychology and Trauma Therapy. Deborah resides in Solon, Ohio with her son Henry and husband, Bill. “Lay Me Down Among the Words” is her first published book and she is currently working on her next book, a memoir and self-help book, that will feature poetry as well.

