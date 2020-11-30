Norton Rose Fulbright enhances real estate practice with new St. Louis partner

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Danette (Dani) Davis, a real estate lawyer who focuses on complex commercial transactions, has joined its St. Louis office as a partner.

Davis comes from Dentons along with Kevin Petersen, who will be a senior associate at Norton Rose Fulbright. Davis and Petersen advise on real estate finance, workouts, acquisitions, dispositions, development, construction and leasing matters. They work with lenders, developers, owners and tenants to structure, document, negotiate and close real property transactions in nearly every asset class.

Recognized by Chambers USA as a leading lawyer in Missouri: Real Estate, Davis has vast experience in structuring and closing financing transactions across the US. She structures, negotiates and manages challenging real estate transactions to help businesses grow strong commercial real estate portfolios.

Additionally, she represents clients on construction and development projects, including design-bid-build, design-build, engineering, procurement and construction.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Dani has a robust national practice, and we are excited to have her join our US real estate team. Her wealth of experience and commitment to service will benefit our clients across the US and globally.”

John Jennings, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Real Estate, commented:

“The global pandemic has accelerated the pace of growing uncertainty in the real estate market. This will, in turn, lead to increased interest in refinancings, loan modifications, and other types of workouts. Dani’s addition underscores our commitment to helping clients navigate this complicated environment.”

Davis, who is accredited by the US Green Building Council as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional (LEED AP), said:

“Real estate law is my passion, and I approach every matter with a pragmatic and positive mindset. As the industry continues to evolve, clients with whom Kevin and I work will appreciate Norton Rose Fulbright’s global reach and abundant resources.”

Licensed to practice in Missouri, Illinois and New York, Davis earned her JD at St. Louis University and her BS in finance from Truman State University. She is active with St. Louis’ local Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) chapter, serving on its board of directors from 2014-16.

Admitted to practice in Missouri, Petersen received his JD from the University of Michigan School of Law and his BS from the University of Missouri.

