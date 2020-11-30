Billinero Savings App Gears Up for $10,000 Quarterly Drawing Dec. 31

Users can earn entries now for a chance to win $1,000 or $10,000

/EIN News/ -- Chicagoland, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billinero, an app-based savings account powered by Centier Bank, is pleased to announce that its next monthly $1,000 and quarterly $10,000 drawings are being held on Dec. 31, 2020. The prize-linked digital savings account is designed to motivate users to develop good saving habits by rewarding them with chances to earn cash prizes for each qualifying deposit.

The app makes opening a savings account quick and convenient, and users earn chances to win cash prizes in monthly and quarterly drawings with every qualifying $25 deposit they make.



Joe Rado of Zionsville, Ind. recently won Billinero’s $10,000 drawing in June of 2020. Rado said he began using Billinero as an easy way to start a savings account for his 5-year-old son. He used Billinero to create a habit of saving $25 a week to see how quickly it would add up.

“I downloaded Billinero as a convenient way to start a savings account for my son, and to teach him about saving money,” Rado said. “My son asks me to pull up his Billinero account on my phone so he can see it and make sure we are adding to it, so I guess it’s working!”

Rado also used the prize money to help family members who have been impacted by economic setbacks due to the pandemic.



“We’ve awarded more than $60,000 in prize money to users across the country and changed people’s lives,” explained Chris Campbell, Billinero Executive Vice President. “We’re excited to end someone’s 2020 on a high note!”



Rodilito Jamela, won Billinero’s $10,000 quarterly prize this past summer. The frontline healthcare worker was getting ready to move from Indiana to Texas, and said the prize money came at the perfect time.

“I came to the United States three years ago from the Philippines, and I’m the breadwinner of my family—I’m paying for my nephews to go to school back in the Philippines,” he said. “I’m so surprised that I won! I can’t believe I was able to win $10,000 while saving my own money.”

Users can download the app from the App or Google Play stores and open their Billinero savings account in minutes. From there, every $25 qualifying deposit generates one entry into the $1,000 monthly drawing, and every three-monthly entries earned generates an entry into the $10,000 quarterly drawing. Users can earn up to 36 entries for each drawing, all while building their savings.

Campbell said Billinero is similar to a lottery, in the sense that users can win cash prizes, but what makes Billinero different is those users don’t have to spend any of their own money in order to win.

“Saving for your future has never been more fun,” Campbell said. “Saving money can seem like a daunting task for some, but Billinero is designed to teach people how to save a little at a time. $25 a week can be the equivalent to skipping a morning coffee a few times a week or passing on that impulse purchase.”

For more information about Billinero, go to Billinero.com. For more information about Centier Bank, go to Centier.com.

About Billinero™

Billinero™ is a mobile application that was launched in August 2019 by Centier Bank. The digital-only, prize-linked savings account has a game-like approach, offering customers the opportunity to win cash prizes of $1,000 monthly and at least $10,000 quarterly while also increasing their financial savings. The application is currently available to users who reside in Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, or Virginia. For more information on Billinero™, go to http://www.billinero.com. Member FDIC.

