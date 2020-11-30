Youth Cycling Association Stays Connected While Breaking Barriers with FREE “Bikechat” Zoom Webinar - Dec. 6 - Featuring New Olympic Academy

/EIN News/ -- SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Youth Cycling Association Bikechat series will host the first Question and Answer session with USACycling leadership, Jim Miller, on the newly launched Olympic Development Academy program, on Dec. 6, at 5pm by zoom. [Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6516061804140/WN_Ml58BerIR9i3bzi53-Ww9g]



Participants will have the opportunity to talk with Jim Miller, Chief of Sports Performance at USACycling, who will provide a bit of clarity to the Olympic Development Academy, a unique semester-based program to create a new, consistent, and sustainable development model across all cycling disciplines; BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle, Cyclocross, Mountain Bike, Road, and Track.

The Dec. 6 Bikechat provides additional information on the newly announced Olympic Development Academy program, which has ignited outspoken and passionate perspectives within the cycling community.

Individuals are seeking more answers on the Olympic Development Academy program, which was launched on the USA Cycling website on Nov. 21, with limited details on available scholarships and navigating this new program. The Bikechat event will provide a forum for questions and dialogue between possible junior athlete candidates and their families directly with USA Cycling leadership knowledgeable about the program.

Youth Cycling Association is a movement dedicated to an inclusive cycling experience for people of all backgrounds, abilities and cultures. The organization challenges socioeconomic barriers in cycling through many inclusive efforts including the free Zoom webinar series “Bikechats,” returning for a second consecutive season.

Says founder of Youth Cycling Association Sean Wilson, Ph.D., “We saw that young cyclists didn’t always have the opportunity to connect with resources, pathways and role models who could help them navigate and be successful in our sport. We are committed to providing greater connection and opportunity in the sport of cycling.”

This press release was written with the contributions of the CSUSB Comm. 3402 Public Relations Writing students.

ABOUT YOUTH CYCLING ASSOCIATION: Founded in 2019, Youth Cycling Association believes each child deserves the opportunity to succeed and thrive. Members are joined by a movement that facilitates quality youth cycling programs, promotes equitable opportunity, and focuses on greater inclusion of women, people of color, and people with disabilities in sport. Youth Cycling Association supports acceptance, youth involvement, acknowledgment, equality, and diversity through the sport of cycling. http://YCAcycling.com.

ABOUT BIKECHATS: Bikechats are a monthly series offered by Youth Cycling Association, that maintains open communication between cyclists, opening doors of opportunity for junior cyclists, and amplifying the voices of junior, women and BIPOC cyclists. Past featured speakers have included: Neilson Powless, the first tribally recognized Native American to compete in the Tour De France, and multiple junior world champion Megan Jastrab.

