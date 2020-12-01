Pocketnow, Ubergizmo join ShowStoppers Lookbook program to help companies, agencies pitch for coverage under embargo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two top tech news sites are joining the “ShowStoppers® Lookbook” program, where ShowStoppers collects, organizes and shares under embargo new product announcements from industry leaders and startups that create, build and market consumer electronics and digital technologies for work, home and play – to help those companies pitch for potential coverage before a product launches.

The Lookbook program adds Pocketnow, http://www.pocketnow.com, and Ubergizmo, http://www.ubergizmo.com, to the 12 media partners announced 16 Nov. 2020 – Anandtech, Digital Trends, Geekspin, Gizmodo, Laptop Mag, PC Gamer, Pocket-lint, Slashgear, Techcrunch, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide and Tom’s Hardware.

For tech journalists, the Lookbook program assembles into one easy-to-use resource product descriptions, images, contact information and other assets that journalists need to decide which companies and products to research, test and cover. All coverage decisions are made by the publications.

Launching in time for the new-product cycle that begins with virtual CES in January 2021, the Lookbook program builds on the success of ShowStoppers TV, a range of online tools and live streaming experiences that ShowStoppers pioneered in April 2020 . Each one-hour episode of ShowStoppers TV connects companies with journalists, moving to the digital screen the press events that ShowStoppers has organized and produced for 25 years at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world.

Companies that schedule participation in future broadcasts of ShowStoppers TV are eligible to join the Lookbook program as soon as draft press releases and product images are available to share under embargo with journalists – weeks or months before they launch. Companies establish embargo dates.

“With the Lookbooks, we give the marketing teams and PR practitioners we work with more tools to meet the press as they prepare for forthcoming product launches,” said Dave Leon, partner and head of sales for ShowStoppers. “Equally important, the Lookbooks enable journalists to select and develop comprehensive and accurate coverage, working ahead of launch dates, under embargo.”



About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers TV brings to the digital screen the industry-leading in-person press events and media showcases organized and produced for decades by ShowStoppers at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world.

Operating as a virtual platform for today’s new business realities where travel is limited, ShowStoppers TV streams live and connects companies with invited journalists, to share product and industry information, announcements and demos. Episodes feature four to five companies and are formatted as a one-hour press conference, with 10-minute segments and Q&A for each company, moderated by a journalist or industry analyst. Following the press conference, each company is provided a breakout room, where journalists continue to ask questions.

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events online at ShowStoppers TV and in-person around the world, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Jennifer Hall, mailto:Jennifer@showstoppers.com, +44 792 337 8991.