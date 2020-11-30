MINORITY BUSINESS NEWS (MBNUSA) RECOGNIZES NVBDC IS PAVING THE WAY FOR VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESSES IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN
NVBDC Equips Members with certification, credentialing to outlast COVID-19
I was acutely aware that before I created NVBDC, there was no supplier diversity recognition of veteran-owned businesses in corporate America.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent article published in the Minority Business News (MBNUSA) digital magazine, Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) provides an optimistic perspective of COVID-19 effects on Supplier Diversity and Procurement. King additionally proclaims an influx of NVBDC Certifications for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses due to the increased awareness of NVBDC’s value of providing corporate business connections.
As stated in the MBNUSA article, For the nearly 2.5 million veteran-owned businesses operating nationally, there exists a vast network of supplier diversity programs in search of certified veteran-owned businesses with which to do business. The National Veteran Business Development Council, or NVBDC, provides SD/VOBs with the credentialing necessary to meet the standards of corporate supplier diversity programs.
Through certification and mentorship, NVBDC paves the way for all veteran run businesses to compete for corporate contracts. Factors like professionalism, communication and presentation are a huge part of maintaining a successful business relationship at a corporate level. NVBDC exists to help Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) partnerships grow and last.
EQUIPPING FOR THE PRESENT, TRAINING FOR THE FUTURE
In addition to providing nationally recognized credentialing for SD/VOBs, NVBDC equips certified SD/VOBs with the skills necessary to empower their corporate relationships and foster sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships with clients of every size and industry.
In 2020, NVBDC launched the Supplier Mentorship Program (SMP) with eight trial corporations. This intensive annual mentorship places Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned businesses under the leadership of well-established corporations for a chance to expand and enhance their business practices, while receiving guidance and direction along the way.
“The eight individual corporations involved in our program have been outstanding. Annette Stevenson, CPSD, C.P.M., SMP Program Manager, has done a terrific job promoting the opportunities of our program.” King said
A major theme of NVBDC’s story and development is an appreciation for corporations who have added veteran-owned businesses to their supplier diversity programs or prioritized their growth. NVBDC’s Supplier Mentorship Program (SMP) has helped VOBs maintain professionalism and business savvy in a way that increases their sustainability and longevity.
THE SILVER LINING OF COVID-19
As the Supplier Mentorship Program begins laying the groundwork for its second year of programming in 2021, NVBDC also recognizes the impact of COVID-19 on the national supply chain, and how SD/VOBs have pivoted to meet supplier needs.
The pandemic, while difficult, has brought positive news. In March, nationwide interest in PPE products took off. NVBDC’s phone was ringing off the hook. Non-certified VOBs were approached by the NVBDC who were told that if they attained NVBDC certification, our member corporations would consider them for business opportunities. NVBDC was overwhelmed with the number of veteran-owned businesses that wanted certification and were then able to seek business with our Corporate Members.
This necessary supply-chain adaptation has yielded unexpectedly positive outcomes. The phone calls and emails haven’t slowed down since March. The reaction from our veterans has been incredibly gratifying. They are highly skilled and are highly experienced at adaptation. This situation has also demonstrated the sincerity of corporations who wanted to find and hire our veteran-owned businesses.
Looking ahead, the landscape of supply-chain diversity is bright; despite COVID-19’s ever-changing path. NVBDC is optimistic that certified SD/VOBs will continue to innovate and inspire.
“I see nothing but growth and opportunity for all Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses. It takes some work on their part, but the rewards can lead to success.” Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information about NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is always available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 3164466885
