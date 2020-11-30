Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,507 in the last 365 days.

Pesticide Applicator In-person Certification Testing Suspended - Certification Extended to December 2021

Release Date: November 30, 2020

Media Contact: Leeann Duwe, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5130

Download PDF

MADISON – Due to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is suspending pesticide applicator in-person certification testing until further notice. As a result, DATCP is extending current pesticide applicator certifications until December 31, 2021. Private and commercial pesticide applicators with certifications that expire January 31, 2020-November 30, 2021, can continue to operate as a certified pesticide applicator until December 31, 2021.

New Online Process for Temporary Certifications

DATCP and the University of Wisconsin Pesticide Applicator Training Program are working to develop a temporary online certification exam process. This will allow individuals to receive temporary certification as a private or commercial pesticide applicator.

Online exams will be available starting on the following dates:

December 1, 2020

  • Commercial – Structural Pest Control (Category 7.1)
  • Private – General Agriculture (Category 100/101)

January 1, 2021

  • Commercial – Field and Vegetable Crops (Category 1.1)
  • Commercial – Forestry (Category 2.0)
  • Commercial – Seed Treatment (Category 4.0)
  • Private – Greenhouse and Nursery (Category 104/105)
  • Private – Fruit Crops (Category 112/113)

January 15, 2021

  • Commercial – Turf and Landscape (Category 3.0)​
  • Commercial – Aquatic and Mosquito (Category 5.0)
  • Commercial – Right of Way and Natural Areas (Category 6.0)
  • Commercial – Aerial (Category 9.9)

More Information

More information about the temporary online certification exam is available at https://patstore.wisc.edu/secure/default.asp. To receive updates about certified pesticide applicator information and requirements, subscribe to DATCP's email list.

DATCP certifies over 19,000 commercial pesticide applicators and over 12,000 private applicators. To learn more about DATCP’s certification and licensing for pesticide applicators visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PesticidesFertilizersCertificationLicensing.aspx.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Pesticide Applicator In-person Certification Testing Suspended - Certification Extended to December 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.