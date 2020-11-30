Pesticide Applicator In-person Certification Testing Suspended - Certification Extended to December 2021

Release Date: November 30, 2020

Media Contact: Leeann Duwe, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5130

Download PDF

MADISON – Due to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is suspending pesticide applicator in-person certification testing until further notice. As a result, DATCP is extending current pesticide applicator certifications until December 31, 2021. Private and commercial pesticide applicators with certifications that expire January 31, 2020-November 30, 2021, can continue to operate as a certified pesticide applicator until December 31, 2021.

New Online Process for Temporary Certifications

DATCP and the University of Wisconsin Pesticide Applicator Training Program are working to develop a temporary online certification exam process. This will allow individuals to receive temporary certification as a private or commercial pesticide applicator.

Online exams will be available starting on the following dates:

December 1, 2020

Commercial – Structural Pest Control (Category 7.1)

Private – General Agriculture (Category 100/101)

January 1, 2021

Commercial – Field and Vegetable Crops (Category 1.1)

Commercial – Forestry (Category 2.0)

Commercial – Seed Treatment (Category 4.0)

Private – Greenhouse and Nursery (Category 104/105)

Private – Fruit Crops (Category 112/113)

January 15, 2021

Commercial – Turf and Landscape (Category 3.0)​

Commercial – Aquatic and Mosquito (Category 5.0)

Commercial – Right of Way and Natural Areas (Category 6.0)

Commercial – Aerial (Category 9.9)

More Information

More information about the temporary online certification exam is available at https://patstore.wisc.edu/secure/default.asp. To receive updates about certified pesticide applicator information and requirements, subscribe to DATCP's email list.

DATCP certifies over 19,000 commercial pesticide applicators and over 12,000 private applicators. To learn more about DATCP’s certification and licensing for pesticide applicators visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PesticidesFertilizersCertificationLicensing.aspx.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.