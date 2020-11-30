North Carolina ABC Commission Issues Summary Suspension of ABC Permits and Charlotte Business

The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the ABC permits for a Charlotte business, Club Onyx, on November 27. The suspension came as a result of a review of sworn statements submitted by special agents of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officers, as well as a notarized statement from the Mecklenburg County Health Director.

Club Onyx, at 5300 Old Pineville Road, Suite 126, Charlotte, has held ABC permits since March 2005.

The summary suspension is immediate and is in effect until the case is heard by the Office of Administrative Hearings. The action is authorized under N.C. General Statute 150B-3(c), which states: “The proceedings shall be promptly commenced and determined.”

This is the seventh summary suspension issued this year by the NC ABC Commission and is part of the Commission’s ongoing focus on public health and public safety.

