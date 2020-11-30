3-Year-Old from Detroit Writes a Book to Inspire During Pandemic

3-Year-Old Aubrey Joy Mangal uses quarantine time to write a book.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA , November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Princess Aubrey & The Pink Crocodile is a fun adventure of a toddler and her imaginary best friend, Pinky, the pink crocodile.

Books are available for purchase as of Friday, November 27th, in bookstores worldwide, and online bookstores Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and autographed books are available from Rosie Ree Publishing.

Learning to be innovative while finding balance amid a global pandemic has been challenging for many, but not three-year-old Aubrey Mangal from Detroit. After learning about the devastating impact of COVID-19 from her parents, she decided to share part of her big imaginary world with others through her first book, Princess Aubrey & The Pink Crocodile.

Mangal delved into her vivid imagination and first shared her imaginary friend, Pinky, a pink crocodile, with her family. Her passion and persistence about Pinky led her grandmother, founder of Rosie Ree Publishing, to help Mangal create Princess Aubrey & The Pink Crocodile in just minutes.

“I love storytime,” says Mangal, who is always assigning characters to family members. Princess Aubrey & The Pink Crocodile tells the story of Princess Aubrey using her imagination to bring her stuffed-toy crocodile to life for a day of fun.

Mangal took the task seriously and came up with the title, narrated the story, and had a say in cover design and illustrations. Princess Aubrey & The Pink Crocodile went on sale at over 40,000 global bookstores and online bookstores.



About Aubrey Joy Mangal

Aubrey Joy Mangal is a smart, creative, adventurous, and delightful toddler who decided to put her 2020 quarantine time to use, telling some great stories, which led to becoming a first-time author at the age of three.