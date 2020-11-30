S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to Meet December 1, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 30, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at 10:30 a.m. December 1. The board will meet at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

The agenda is available here.

