Federal Reserve Board announces extension through March 31, 2021, for several of its lending facilities that were generally scheduled to expire on or around December 31

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced an extension through March 31, 2021, for several of its lending facilities that were generally scheduled to expire on or around December 31.

By backstopping critical short-term funding markets, these facilities are supporting market functioning and enhancing the flow of credit to the economy. The extension, which has also been approved by the Treasury Department, will facilitate planning by potential facility participants and provide certainty that the facilities will continue to be available through the first quarter of 2021 to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extensions apply to the Commercial Paper Funding Facility, the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, the Primary Dealer Credit Facility, and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility. Further details on each facility can be found here.

