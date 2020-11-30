Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,494 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces extension through March 31, 2021, for several of its lending facilities that were generally scheduled to expire on or around December 31

November 30, 2020

Federal Reserve Board announces extension through March 31, 2021, for several of its lending facilities that were generally scheduled to expire on or around December 31

For release at 9:15 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced an extension through March 31, 2021, for several of its lending facilities that were generally scheduled to expire on or around December 31.

By backstopping critical short-term funding markets, these facilities are supporting market functioning and enhancing the flow of credit to the economy. The extension, which has also been approved by the Treasury Department, will facilitate planning by potential facility participants and provide certainty that the facilities will continue to be available through the first quarter of 2021 to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extensions apply to the Commercial Paper Funding Facility, the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, the Primary Dealer Credit Facility, and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility. Further details on each facility can be found here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces extension through March 31, 2021, for several of its lending facilities that were generally scheduled to expire on or around December 31

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.