Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market to Reach $103.47 Billion by 2027 With COVID-19 Impact, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020- Meticulous Research®

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Technology (Barcode, RFID, Biometrics, and Smart cards), Product (Scanner, Mobile Computers, and Software), End-User (Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, and Retail)- Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIDC devices are used to automatically & precisely gather the information for several applications across numerous industries, such as retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation & logistic, government & public service, healthcare, sports, and hospitality. At present, AIDC technologies , such as barcodes, RFID, biometrics, smart cards, and optical character recognition, are extensively used across several applications in numerous industries. Meticulous Research®, in its latest publication on automatic identification and data capture, states that this market will grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $103.47 billion by 2027.



The growth of the automatic identification and data capture market is mainly attributed to the increasing need for AIDC technologies to eliminate manual data entry & associated errors, growing government legislation on the usage of AIDC technologies, expanding E-commerce industry, and technological advancements in AIDC technologies. In addition, the increasing adoption of AIDC-enabled devices, particularly in the healthcare and the BFSI sector, has been witnessing rapid growth in the automatic identification and data capture market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on technology (barcodes, RFID, biometrics, and smart cards), product (scanners, printers, biometric scanners, mobile computers, consumables, and software), end user (transportation & logistics, healthcare, banking and financial, manufacturing, and retail), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is expected to command the largest share of the global automatic identification and data capture market in 2020. The availability of AIDC technology-enabled devices, increasing awareness, and high adoption of AIDC devices are the key factors driving the growth of this regional segment. Furthermore, increasing government legislation & investments, particularly in retail, healthcare, and manufacturing industries; and the presence of automatic identification and data capture technology companies are also expected to support the market growth of the APAC automatic identification and data capture market.

Based on technology, the biometrics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall automatic identification and data capture market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing significance of biometrics for security, accuracy, and convenience. In addition, the rapidly increasing adoption of this technology and easy integration is also encouraging the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the transportation & logistics sector is projected to account for the largest share of the overall automatic identification and data capture market in 2020. The growing E-commerce industry and high degree integration of AIDC technologies for logistic applications are the key factors driving this segment.

The automatic identification and data capture market is fragmented in nature. The major players operating in this market are Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Newland EMEA (Netherlands), Epson America, Inc. (U.S.), Seagull Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Datalogic S.P.A. (Italy), Alien Technologies Corporation (U.S.), SATO Worldwide (Japan), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Microscan System, Inc. (U.S.), Jadak (U.S.), B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), TSC Auto Id Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Opticon (Netherlands), Code Corporation (U.S.), Bluebird Inc. (South Korea), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Godex International (Taiwan), Cardlogix Corporation (U.S.), Impinj, Inc. (U.S.), and Axicon Auto ID Ltd. (U.K.), among others.

Scope of the Report:

AIDC Market By Technology

Barcodes

RFID

Biometrics

Smart Cards

Magnetic Strips

OCR

AIDC Market By Product

Scanners & Readers Barcode Scanners Pen Type Readers Laser Barcode Scanners CCD Barcode Scanners Camera-based Scanners RFID Scanners Smart Card Readers



Contact Type Contactless



Biometric Scanners Face Recognition Voice Recognition Finger Print Recognition IRIS Recognition

Printers & Recorders

Magnetic Strip Readers Optical Character Recognition (OCR)



Barcode Printers Dot Matrix Printers Inkjet Printers Laser Printers Thermal Printers RFID Printers Label Printers Smart Card Printers Magnetic Stripe Printers



Mobile Computers

Consumables

Barcode Labels RFID Tags & Sticker Thermal Transfer Ribbon/Foil



Software

AIDC Market By End User

Retail

Manufacturing

Transport & logistics

Banking and Financial

Healthcare

Others

AIDC By Market Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Indonesia Singapore Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

