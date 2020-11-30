K9 Gold Corp.’s Stony Lake Project Ideally Positioned for Success in Central Newfoundland’s “Gold Belt”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K9 Gold Corp.’s (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) Stony Lake Project is perfectly situated among extremely good company in an area that has become a gold-mining hotbed and affectionately designated the “Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.” The landscape, in all directions, is dotted with mining operations in various stages of development and exploration, and K9 Gold is ideally positioned right in the middle of it all.

K9 Gold’s mining operations at the Stony Lake Project, which is located within the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, covers more than 13,000 hectares and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s Moosehead high-grade gold discovery to the northeast and Marathon Gold Corp.'s Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest. Additionally, New Found Gold Corp. operates its Queensway high-grade gold Project to the northeast of K9 Gold’s property.

With mineral resources aplenty being found on nearby and adjacent properties throughout the Central Newfoundland region, K9 Gold has joined the great dig with exploration well underway at Stony Lake. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Poloni, says, “Currently we are actively working at Stony Lake conducting airborne VTEM, LiDAR and Imagery surveys, mapping, and rock and till sampling. We are also planning some trenching to open up a few areas with mineralized outcrop.”

So, what’s driving so many companies to Central Newfoundland? It’s simple. They’re flocking to the region because the geology is rich with opportunity, mineral finds by Marathon Gold, Sokoman Minerals, and others are influencing companies to seek the same success, and the price of gold per ounce on the world stage demands attention from those entities fortunate enough to own exploration projects there.

When discussing the geology in Central Newfoundland, where K9 Gold’s Stony Lake Project is located, geologist Derek Wilton opined that the rocks in this region just have the “right geology.” “You can’t have gold deposits without having the right rocks and the rocks are good,” he said.

Jeff Poloni agrees, “The importance of faults in this zone is that it allows gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids to leak upwards from a deeper intrusive source. Central Newfoundland is on both the Canadian and world stage as a source for orogenic gold deposits, with Stony Lake having all of the correct signatures for discovery.”

Last week, K9 Gold reported that on-going interpretive work on the Stony Lake property has yielded several direct comparisons with the Sokoman Minerals Corp. Moosehead discovery, immediately to the northeast of Stony Lake's Jumper's Pond area. And, according to the company, the similarities increase K9 Gold's confidence in the prospectivity of the Jumper's Pond area.

The company’s latest news comes on the heels of an announcement that Overburden Drilling Management has completed the preliminary phase of till sampling at Stony Lake. The program followed up on an on-going compilation of historic exploration work on the property that has identified a large area with highly anomalous gold values in tills collected in 1989 by Teck Explorations Limited. The company said that these samples are clustered around the Island Pond - Moccasin Lake area in the central part of the property.

Jeff Poloni stated that calculated visible gold assays, by Overburden Drilling, yielded 15 samples with values over 1500 parts per billion, four of which had values of approximately 11.8, 12.8, 14.1, and 19.5 grams per tonne gold.

Further, analysis of a non-magnetic heavy mineral concentrate by Chemex Labs, yielded 16 samples with values greater than 1,000 parts per billion gold. And four of these samples were reported as greater than 10,000 parts per billion gold, which was the upper detection limit.

K9 Gold reports that the first phase of mapping and sampling to follow up on the anomalous 2019 results covering the northeast section of the property is complete, with samples shipped for whole rock and geochemical analysis.

Poloni is confident in both his company’s future and the future of gold in the region. “I believe the long-term outlook for gold will have investment moving into the sector.” And moving in they are. Investors are dedicating money to exploration in the region to quench their suspicions and to support a myriad of promising projects, including the $3.5 million that K9 Gold has secured in the last few months to further the first phase of exploration at Stony Lake and fund an initial drill program.

To learn more about K9 Gold Corp., visit https://www.k9goldcorp.com or call toll free (833) 434-GOLD

About K9 Gold Corp.

K9 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and currently exploring for gold in Central Newfoundland.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a news and media content development IR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with press releases, research reports, corporate videos, radio-style CEO interviews, and feature news articles.

This article was written based on publicly available information. Stock Market Media Group may, from time to time, include our own opinions about the companies, their business, markets, and opportunities in our articles. Any opinions we may offer about any of the companies we write about are solely our own and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any of the securities we write about are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov , where you can also find all of K9 Gold Corp.’s filings and disclosures. We also recommend, as a general rule, that before investing in any securities, you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks. We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or advisor. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Our publications about K9 Gold Corp. are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Should Stock Market Media Group and its management own shares in the profiled company, they may benefit from any increase in the share price of the profiled companies and hold the right to sell the shares bought at any given time including shortly after the release of the company’s profile. Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. Under the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), Stock Market Media Group discloses that it was remunerated one-thousand, two hundred dollars paid for by a third party via bank wire, to produce this content related to K9 Gold Corp.

Stock Market Media Group and its management do not own any shares in K9 Gold Corp. and never accepts compensation in free-trading shares for its marketing services of the company being profiled, however third parties that have compensated Stock Market Media Group may hold free-trading shares of the company being profiled and could very well be selling, holding or buying shares of the company’s stock at the same time the content is being disseminated to potential investors; this should be viewed as a definite conflict of interest and as such, the reader should take this into consideration.

If Stock Market Media Group ever accepts compensation in the form of free trading shares of the company being profiled and decides to sell these shares into the public market at any time before, during, or after the release of the company’s profile, our disclaimer will be updated accordingly to reflect the current position of any free trading shares received as compensation for our services.

For more information: www.stockmarketmediagroup.com .

Contact:

Stock Market Media Group info@stockmarketmediagroup.com