Physician and Media Personality Dr. Drew and Aditxt CEO to Reveal and Discuss Their Personal AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 Results During AditxtEngage™ Live Event on Tuesday, December 1st at 10:00 am ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that physician and media personality Dr. Drew Pinsky, a senior advisor to Aditxt, and Aditxt CEO Amro Albanna, will review the data generated from each of their AdixtScore™ for COVID-19 results. The results will become part of Aditxt’s on-going clinical study that measures the level and durability of immunity against COVID-19.

The AditxtEngage™ event will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 am ET. The event will be streamed live from the AditxtScore™ Center in Richmond, VA, and will include Q&A from the audience. The event can be accessed by following the registration link below or through Dr. Drew’s website at www.DrDrew.com/live.

To register, please go to:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UsDB8qtUTkm1JUZvFZ5A9Q

