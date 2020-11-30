Organic Fertilizers Market to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2027 with COVID-19 Impact, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020: Meticulous Research® Analysis

Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Animal, Plant, and Mineral), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Broadcasting, Fertigation, and Foliar Application), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses, and Turf and Ornaments), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

According to the latest publication, "Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Animal, Plant, and Mineral), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Broadcasting, Fertigation, and Foliar Application), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses, and Turf and Ornaments), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the organic fertilizers market is expected to reach $15.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, in terms of volume, the organic fertilizers market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 33,829.2 KT by 2027.

The growth of the overall organic fertilizers market is backed by the increasing demand for organic food, increasing awareness about the environmental safety with the use of organic fertilizers, advances in organic fertilizer’s manufacturing process, and huge organic waste availability. However, the high demand for inorganic (synthetic) fertilizers and challenges to new entrants and small companies hinders the growth of the market to some extent.

Nowadays, the negative environmental impacts of synthetic fertilizers, such as reduced soil fertility and environmental degradation, have become a major concern, driving the demand for "organically derived fertilizers”. Usually, organic fertilizers are derived from sources, such as plant and animal waste, and the raw materials can range from cow manure to organic compost. Kelp, guano, bone and blood meal, molasses, and fish emulsions are also some of the organic materials used to develop organic fertilizers. These fertilizers promote healthy soil and are considered a more environment-friendly alternative to synthetic fertilizers.

Organic fertilizers loosen the soil, improve moisture and nutrient retention, and promote the growth of micro-organisms, which ultimately encourages the healthy growth of plants. These fertilizers reduce the need for pesticides containing chemicals that are harmful to the soil. The rising adoption of organic farming techniques among farmers is attributed to the growing need for a sustainable environment. This increased adoption is likely to provide numerous growth opportunities for market growth.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented the overall organic fertilizers market on the basis of source (animal-based, plant-based, minerals, and others), form (dry and liquid), application (broadcasting, fertigation, foliar application, and other applications), crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, turf & ornaments, and other crops), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to command the largest share of the overall organic fertilizers market in 2020 owing to rising initiatives for the promotion and expansion of the organic industry, increasing health awareness, huge area under the organic cultivation, rapid growth in population and income, increasing mechanization and irrigation facilities, and huge number of organic operators.

Based on source, the animal-based segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall organic fertilizers market in 2020. The major share of this segment is mainly attributed to its high nutrition value, quick action & response, low quantity requirement, and easy & huge availability of animal waste.

Based on form, the dry form segment is estimated to command the largest share of the organic fertilizers market in 2020. However, the liquid form segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to its high efficiency, uniformity in application, high absorbability, and easy & cost-effective application.

Based on application, the broadcasting segment is estimated to command the largest share of the organic fertilizers market in 2020 due to its inexpensiveness and its easy application. The rising adoption of advanced broadcasting equipment and machinery further supports the growth of this segment.

Based on crop type, the cereals and grains segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall organic fertilizers market in 2020, owing to the increasing demand for organic grains and cereal-based products and huge area under the organic management of cereals and grains.

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of key strategic developments by leading market participants over the past five years. The key players profiled in the organic fertilizers market research report are Italpollina S.p.A. (Italy), Multiplex Group (India), Coromandel International Limited (India), Midwestern BioAg (U.S.), Perfect Blend, LLC (U.S.), ILSA S.p.A. (Italy), California Organic Fertilizers, Inc. (U.S.), Biolchim S.p.A. (Italy), Qld Organics (Australia), FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd. (Australia), National Fertilizers Limited (India), SPIC Ltd (India), Fertoz Ltd. (Australia), ScottsMiracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (Australia), and Fertikal NV (Belgium).

Scope of the Report:

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Source

Animal-Based Blood Meal Manure Bone Meal Others

Plant-Based Green Manure Seaweed Extract Others

Minerals Rock Phosphate Silica Others

Others

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Form

Dry Granular Pellets Powder Others

Liquid

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Application

Broadcasting

Fertigation

Foliar Application

Others

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type

Cereals and Grains Wheat Maize Rice Other Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Oilseeds and Pulses

Turf and Ornaments

Other Crops

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Spain Italy France Germany Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Argentina Uruguay Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

