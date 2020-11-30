Enterprise Server Market to Witness Continuous Growth Despite the Dip in Worldwide Spending on Enterprise Data Centers in the Face of Coronavirus Crisis in 2020;Market Witnessed Steep Growth & Generated Revenue of USD 76,480 Million in 2019

Key Companies Covered in the Enterprise Server Market Research Report Are Cisco Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Inspur International Ltd., Super Micro Computer Inc., Inventec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NEC Corporation, Apple Inc., Acer Inc., IBM Corporation, Micro Focus and Fujitsu General key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With COVID-19 pandemic resulting in government-imposed shutdowns further leading to temporary shutdowns of all major industries, the global enterprise server market witnessed a decline during the 2nd Quarter of 2020. However, the global market regained its stance on a tepid ground during Q3 2020. Moreover, enterprise server market in North America and Europe is estimated to generate highest revenue during Q4 2020.

Research Nester published a detailed report on the Global Enterprise Server Market that offers distinct analytical insights adopted by major market players to fulfill the storage and load management requirements from data centers. Our research specialists provide our readers a clear understanding on ongoing and upcoming trends coupled with the challenges associated with the growth of the market in the next few years.

Despite the downfall of businesses worldwide during the coronavirus outbreak, a significant shift has been observed where there has been continuous change in the organizations globally. Amid the crisis, majority of the firms are embracing digital transformation and are unceasingly adopting solutions that are not only smart but cost-effective too. Emerging technologies with latest upgradations, improved security, enhanced performance, and reliability among other notable attributes are enabling enterprises in easy and efficient handling of their data centers. In 2019, the global enterprise server market garnered a soaring revenue of USD 76,480 Million and by 2025, the market is estimated to attain revenue of USD 1,39,996 Million by growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2025. The year 2018 witnessed an all-time high in revenue generated by the global enterprise server market.





Categorised on the basis of regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, the global enterprise server market is estimated to stay buoyant during COVID-19 pandemic. Presently, North America holds the largest revenue-generating market and accounted for over 34% of the market share followed by Europe with over 30% in the year 2019. The growth in these regions can be attributed to the growth in IoT and big data applications across the regions. The market in North America is estimated to hold its leading stance throughout the forecast period by growing at a CAGR of 10.5%. The U.S. enterprise server market is projected to hold highest share as compared to Canada enterprise server market in the North America region. Moreover, owing to the presence of leading players in North America, the market in this region is estimated to cross market value of USD 37,000 Million by 2025. Some of the key players are Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Super Micro Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc. and Oracle Corporation. These companies have a global presence and are utilizing strategies to expand their product portfolio and global presence through innovative product launches and R&D activities.





The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global enterprise server market is segmented by operating system into Unix, Linux, Windows, z/OS, i5/OS, and others, out of which, the Windows segment is the highest revenue generating segment which is estimated to bring in revenue of around USD 58,850 Million in 2020. With approximately 50% of the total server operating systems, most of the servers are based on Windows operating system, making it a market leader globally.





The global enterprise server market is also segmented by form factor, server class, type, component, socket, enterprise size, and by end-use.

Global Enterprise Server Market, Segmentation by Form Factor

Blade

Rack Optimized

Tower/Standalone

Multi-Node

Global Enterprise Server Market, Segmentation by Server Class

Mid Range

High Range

Volume

Global Enterprise Server Market, Segmentation by Type

Managed Servers

Micro Servers

Unmanaged Servers

Global Enterprise Server Market, Segmentation by Component

Hardware

Motherboard

Networking Cards

Graphic Cards

Processor

Hard Drive

USB Ports

PC Cards

D-RAM

CPU

Software

Operating System

DBMS

Networking Software

Software Utilities

Translators

Global Enterprise Server Market, Segmentation by Socket

One (1)

Four (4)

Two (2)

Sixteen (16)

Eight (8)

Global Enterprise Server Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large

Global Enterprise Server Market, Segmentation by End-Use

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Education

Transportation

Retail

Others

Increase in networking is driving many key players to invest on new servers in order to meet latest security standards which is further estimated to reduce the risk of unsupported software among businesses while adhering to laws and regulatory guidelines. It is further anticipated to promote the demand for advanced enterprise servers, which will not only create opportunities for the giant players but also attract and bring more clients online for their server needs and development. Some of the prominent industry leaders mentioned in our report that are associated with the global enterprise server market are Cisco Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Inspur International Ltd., Super Micro Computer Inc., Inventec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NEC Corporation, Apple Inc., Acer Inc., IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, and Fujitsu General.





