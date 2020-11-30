Select Interior Concepts to Participate in Truist 2020 Industrials and Services Summit

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced that Bill Varner, CEO, and Nadeem Moiz, COO and CFO, will participate in the Truist 2020 Industrials and Services Summit on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.



SIC will meet with institutional investors at the conference, which is being held virtually. The Company’s investor presentation will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers, in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as Metroquartz and PentalQuartz. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Tully Brown

(470) 548-7370

IR@selectinteriorconcepts.com