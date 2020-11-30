Kleo Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentation on KPMW135, a Novel CD3 x CD20 Bispecific Molecule, and Conjugation Platform (MATE™) at The 62nd Annual Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a targeted immunotherapy company developing fully synthetic bispecific therapies to redirect, enhance or replace antibodies, announced that it will present data on KPMW135, a novel CD3 x CD20 bispecific molecule, created by chemically conjugating a CD3- binder directly to rituximab (Rituxan®) using its multi-targeted antibody therapy enhancer (MATE) platform. Data will be presented at the upcoming 62nd American Society for Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, being held in a virtual format December 5- 8, 2020.



Details of the electronic presentation are as follows:

Title: KPMW135, a Biosuperior CD3 Bispecific Version of Rituximab Created by a Novel Chemical Conjugation Technology Demonstrates Increased Anti-Tumor Activity by Adding T Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity Activity to the Existing Mechanisms of Rituximab

Number: 3009

Presenter: Christian Vidal, PhD

Program: Oral and Poster Abstracts

Session: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical—Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster III

Time and Location: Monday, December 7, 2020: 7:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. PST

Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Kleo’s MATE platform enables site-directed chemical conjugation with off-the-shelf therapeutic antibodies to rapidly add or improve functionality to existing therapies. By MATE-ing a CD3 binder to rituximab, an anti-CD20 therapeutic monoclonal antibody used to treat B-cell lymphomas and lymphocytic leukemias, Kleo is able to retain rituximab’s existing mechanisms of action while adding potent and specific activation of T cells to destroy the tumor. In addition to oncology applications, the MATE platform is also being used to develop Kleo’s COVID-19 hyperimmune globulin mimic (HGM) therapy.

About Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kleo Pharmaceuticals is a targeted immunotherapy company that develops fully synthetic bispecific therapies to redirect, enhance or replace antibodies. The company was founded on the groundbreaking research of its scientific founder Dr. David Spiegel at Yale University. Kleo’s synthetic immunotherapy platform uses two chemistry-based approaches – antibody-redirecting molecule (ARM) and multi-targeted antibody therapy enhancer (MATE) - that help redirect and stimulate key components of the immune system to eradicate cancer cells and virulent pathogens. Compared to biologic therapies, Kleo’s compounds are smaller and more versatile, allowing for better tumor/tissue penetration, non-immunogenic for improved safety and higher dose levels, more efficient to produce and potentially orally bioavailable. They can be optimized against specified biological targets or combined with existing cell- or antibody-based therapies. Kleo investors include Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) and PeptiDream Inc. (Nikkei:PPTDF). For more information, visit www.kleopharmaceuticals.com.

