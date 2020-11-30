Ultrasound Gels Market to reach US $115.3 Million By 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Key Stakeholders, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Emerging markets such as APAC are giving companies major growth prospects in the demand for the Industry’s in coming years. In 2019, North America dominated the global ultrasound gels market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Ultrasound Gels Market, by Type (Non-sterile, Sterile), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on ultrasound gels market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic as 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Ultrasound Gels market have been studied in detail.

The global Ultrasound Gels market was valued at USD 88.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period 2020 to 2028. Increasing number of ultrasound procedures, rising number of new births in Asia Pacific especially in India, Thailand, china is anticipated to drive the demand for ultrasound gels in coming years. Furthermore, rising prevalence of cancer, in North America and west European countries is expected to fuel the demand for gels in coming years.

Geographically, the majority share of the global demand for ultrasound gels was held by North America, followed by Europe, which was the second largest geographic demand. However, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

The global Ultrasound Gels market has been bifurcated based on type end userand region. In terms of type, the market is divided into Non-sterile, Sterile. On the basis of end user, the global market is divided into Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic center, and Ambulatory center.

Key players serving the global market include Compass Health Brands, ECO-MED, National Therapy Products, H.R Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tele-Paper Malaysia, Sonogel Vertriebs, Medline Industries, Inc., Parker Laboratories, Ultragel Kft, among other prominent players.

