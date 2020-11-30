Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OraSure Technologies to Present at the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point of care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will speak to the investment community at the 2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.

Dr. Tang is scheduled to speak on December 3, 2020, at approximately 9:40 AM Eastern Standard Time (6:40 AM Pacific Time). Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by going to OraSure Technologies’ web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investor Info link. A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies’ web site for fourteen days. Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore11/osur/2405541.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, CoreBiome (now operating under the Diversigen brand), UrSure and Novosanis, OraSure provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Company contacts:

Sam Martin
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
OraSure@argotpartners.com

Jeanne Mell
VP Corporate Communications
484-353-1575
media@orasure.com
www.orasure.com


Primary Logo

