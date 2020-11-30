Global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market Will Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2026 – Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report, the global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market was estimated at USD 1.2 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2026. The global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The 3D Printed Medical Implants Market Is Powered By Increasing Prevalence For The Need Of Medical Implant And Collaboration Of Manufacturers Across The World.

3D printing is also called additive manufacturing which means the addition of layers related to raw materials for the production of objects that forms a three-dimensional file. In terms of medical, these 3D medical implants help the surgeons in surgeries by biological objects implantation and also helps to minimize the risks which are involved during the surgery, infection risk and a slowdown in anesthesia exposure duration. 3D printing is a highly growing technology in today’s time which boosts the manufacturers of the medical sector to produce customized products and implant them through the replacement of damaged biological structures. This 3D printed medical implant helps the patients in their rapid recovery and thus reducing their stay in hospitals.

Browse through 39 Tables & 86 Figures spread over 195+ Pages

With each day passing, new techniques of printing the implants need new biomaterials, which will enhance the need for 3D printed medical implants. There has been huge approval of 3D printed medical implants for surgeries. Due to this reason the biotechnology companies, established as well as startups are making partnerships or collaborations with many universities. These efforts have strengthened the medical burden of people who comes up with traumatic injuries.

Top Market Players

Major key players operating in the 3D printed medical implants market includes Aspect Biosystems, Organovo, 3D Bioprinting Solutions, Rokit, Stratasys, Medprin, Cyfuse Biomedical, Formlabs, Materialise, BioBots among others.

As per the survey of the World Health Organization, in the year 2016, approximately 60 million population in the U.S. was suffering from periodontitis due to the reasons such as diabetes gangrene, a rise in periodontitis, vascular diseases, osteoarthritis, which has created the demand for 3D printed medical implants. Also, the high growth in technological advancements in the field of healthcare will boost the demand for 3D printed medical implants market in the coming years. Moreover, the collaborations and partnerships between the manufacturing firms to enhance the development of products has affected the market growth. Chronic diseases are also increasing day by day which includes a rise in accidents; bone dental diseases will definitely propel the growth of the 3D printed medical implants market.

The market for 3D printed medical implants is segmented on the basis of components, technology, application, and end-user. On the basis of components, it is bifurcated into material, service, software and among this software, the segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the rise in investments for the development of software solutions. Secondly, on the basis of technology the market is bifurcated into laser beam melting, electronic beam melting, droplet deposition, others. Further, by application the market is bifurcated into dental, orthopedic, cranial, others and among these dental segment will hold the maximum market share because of the availability of customized, affordable, and technological products in the dentistry sector. Lastly, on the basis of end-users, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, surgical centers, others. The surgical center's segment will dominate the market in the forecast period due to the minimize of complications by the use of 3D printed medical devices.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the 3D printed medical implants sector. Key strategic developments in the 3D printed medical implants market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the 3D printed medical implants market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global 3D printed medical implants market is experiencing significant growth that is expected to continue over the upcoming years. Also, the high growth in technological advancements in the field of healthcare will boost the demand for 3D printed medical implants market in the coming years. Moreover, the collaborations and partnerships between the manufacturing firms to enhance the development of products has affected the market growth. Chronic diseases are also increasing day by day which includes a rise in accidents; bone dental diseases will definitely propel the growth of the 3D printed medical implants market.

Browse the full “3D Printed Medical Implants Market By Component (Material, Service, and Software), By Technology (Laser Beam Melting, Electronic Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition, Others), By Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cranial, Others), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutions, Surgical Centers, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/3d-printed-medical-implants-market

The 3D printed medical implants market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the 3D printed medical implants industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different components, technology, applications, end-users, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the 3D printed medical implants industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the 3D printed medical implants industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

In terms of geography, North America will dominate the market for 3D printed medical implants in the coming years due to the awareness among the population regarding the newest technologies and advancements, and adopting the same will increase the expenditure of the healthcare sector in this region.

The taxonomy of the 3D printed medical implants market industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market: Component Analysis

Material

Service

Software

Global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market: Technology Analysis

Laser Beam Melting

Electronic Beam Melting

Droplet Deposition

Others

Global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market: Application Analysis

Dental

Orthopedic

Cranial

Others

Global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market: End-User Analysis

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutions

Surgical Centres

Others

