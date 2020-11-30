HEXO Corp to Participate in the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that the Company will participate in the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Sebastien St. Louis, Chief Executive Officer, will present in the cannabis panel on Beverages, Beer and Beyond at 8:30 a.m. ET. For further details, please contact your Cowen representative.



About HEXO

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

