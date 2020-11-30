ADvendio Celebrates 10 Years of Product Excellence and Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- ADvendio, a leading Salesforce powered solution for media buying and selling, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the ADvendio product. Reaching this 10th-anniversary milestone is down to their hard work and unwavering commitment to their customers. The company's growth projections align with its vision of creating unrivaled advertising solutions that bring teams together to buy and sell advertising on one platform.
Ten years ago, ADvendio had sought to streamline all advertising management processes by leveraging one scalable cloud-based solution. The mission was to provide customers with trusted innovative solutions for their advertising needs while driving results and improving performance. Since then ADvendio has become a leading software for publishers, advertisers, and agencies using Salesforce® and it’s relied on every day by some of the best-known companies globally such as CBC, Sanoma, Pedestrian Group to name a few.
As part of the celebrations, and bearing in mind the current limitations surrounding the COVID19 pandemic, ADvendio has planned a remote internal celebration on Thursday, 26th November. The celebration brings together all ADvendio employees across all global offices, who will come together and mark the ADvendio Products 10th Anniversary.
Bernd Bube, ADvendio's CEO, commented, "We are delighted to have reached this milestone, especially in such a competitive marketplace. ADvendio has achieved this success through the hard work, passion, and dedication of our team members, from product development to customer service levels throughout the organization.
We have dedicated ourselves to 10 years of product innovation, process improvement, and efficiencies to provide our clients with the highest quality product and services. We look forward to celebrating this milestone and looking forward to the next ten years!"
About ADvendio
ADvendio was founded initially as a Salesforce® consulting operation in 2004 by CEO Bernd Bube. After working closely with the advertising business for several years, Bernd recognized a need and a gap in the market to streamline all advertising management processes in order to help publishers, advertisers, and agencies improve efficiency and drive revenue. And that is how the idea of creating the ADvendio product was first conceptualized.
To ADvendio, customer satisfaction remains its highest priority. They continue to optimize and enhance their ad management software to improve user experience and integrations with leading ad servers, ad exchanges, and other ad tech platforms. A number of new solutions are in the various stages of development and will be rolled out in 2021 to address the strategic needs of their customers across programmatic, media buying, self-service, and marketplace offerings.
Currently, ADvendio has its presence in several regions globally. Its head offices are strategically located in Ireland,Germany, Chile and the USA, to provide customer support in more than 25 countries. Further, expansion is in the pipeline as captured in their ambitious growth roadmap that outlines the company growth path for both short and long-term success.
The company boasts of a top-notch team of dedicated, highly-skilled, and experienced professionals who are passionately looking forward to the future of ADvendio. The company has put forth an extra effort into training their employees on the latest technologies and industry trends. Their service technicians are quality pro certified and offer an unsurpassed quality compared to their competitors.
In the last ten years, ADvendio has delivered hundreds of projects to their customers who they now rely on for repeat business and referrals. ADvendio product enables publishers and agencies to get everything you need for premium ad sales management with streamlined cross-media programmatic and linear sales processes. Additionally, advertisers and agencies who use the ADvendio product can deliver excellent cross-media campaigns in Salesforce® with a comprehensive media buying solution.
To find out more about ADvendio and, their products contact https://www.advendio.com/
