As South Africa reopens, Africa Oil & Power welcomes Investors to Africa’s Energy Event in 2021

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com) will host the fifth edition of its AOP 2021 Conference & Exhibition (October 5-7) (www.AOP2021.com), serving as the continent’s premier energy investment platform; key event partners include the African Energy Chamber, South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa Oil & Gas Alliance, South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association and South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry; as the continent sets its sights on a post-COVID-19 recovery, AOP 2021 will unite industry leaders and stakeholders to usher in a new period of growth.

Under the theme, “Invest Without Boundaries,” AOP 2021 represents the premier platform for accessing the entire African energy value chain and fostering dialogue on bankable investment opportunities, the energy transition, industrialization, regional business and economic transformation across the continent. As nations and investors gear up for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which will be implemented on 1 January 2021, AOP will promote investment across African and international borders and a strong post-COVID-19 economic recovery based on sustainable energy development.

Endorsed by and in partnership with the African Energy Chamber and South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, AOP 2021 tackles dynamic challenges facing the African investment community, as the continent progresses toward post-COVID-19 growth.

The three-day event also leverages strategic partnerships with the South Africa Oil & Gas Alliance (SAOGA), South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association (SACETA) and South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, putting the spotlight on opportunities in South Africa, Mozambique, Angola and the region.

“With its advanced infrastructure, diverse economy, sophisticated capital markets and developed manufacturing capacity, South Africa is the ideal location for any company wanting to reach the continental market, with greater effectiveness from a cost and logistical point of view,” said South African President H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, at the third edition of the South Africa Investment Conference 2020 on 18 November.

“South Africa has an amazing industry that is already focused on and active in Southern Africa,” said Adrian Strydom, CEO, SAOGA. “We welcome foreign partnerships and would like to encourage investment into South Africa, as this is an emerging industry with a lot of opportunities. Come and experience South Africa and its possibilities at AOP 2021, at which many of our members will attend the rich programs.”

“AOP is one of the major players in the African energy sector,” said Wenan Wang, Chair of SACETA. “AOP 2021 is important and helpful for both Chinese and international companies, particularly after COVID-19.”

For the first time, AOP 2021 will incorporate virtual formats alongside the in-person conference, as well as co-host collaborative events on the main stage – including the Africa Renewables Forum, Africa LNG Forum and Energy Finance Forum – in line with pan-African objectives to catalyze financing into natural gas exploration and monetization, as well as facilitating a clean energy transition.

To get in touch regarding sponsorship and exhibition opportunities at the AOP 2021 Conference & Exhibition, please contact the sales team at sales@africaoilandpower.com and to learn more about the event, go to www.AOP2021.com.