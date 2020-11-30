Sunwing extends massive savings on popular vacation packages with Cyber Monday Sale

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoppers who may have missed out on Sunwing’s popular Orange Friday Sale are in luck. The tour operator is extending the savings by offering customers incredible deals during their Cyber Monday Sale, giving customers another opportunity to secure their dream getaway at a great price point. Available for one day only – until 11:59 p.m. (ET) tonight, November 30 – Canadians can save up to 50% on vacation packages to the most popular destinations and resorts in the tropics, including Canadian-owned brands.



“Our Orange Friday Sale was so popular that we unveiled even more deals for our Cyber Monday Sale,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunwing Travel Group. “Whether Canadians are planning a solo getaway, a romantic retreat or a fun-filled adventure, they can secure their dream getaway at an amazing price and book with peace of mind under our wing.”

Packages during the Cyber Monday Sale start from as low as $975 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Gardenview Room at Memories Jibacoa in Varadero, departing from Toronto on January 10, 2020. This adults only resort is located on the pristine shores of Jibacoa Beach and is the perfect spot for couples and friends planning a relaxing beach getaway.

Bargain hunters can score a luxury getaway for less at Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino in the Dominican Republic. For just $1,085 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy), travellers can enjoy a 7-night stay in a Luxury Room departing from Toronto on January 10, 2021. Nestled on the world-famous shores of Bavaro Beach, vacationers can look forward to All-In Luxury™ amenities and world-class service, with the high standards they expect from a Canadian brand.

Canadians looking to soak up the sun on the shores of Riviera Maya can head to Riu Yucatan for just $1,285 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Hotel Room departing from Toronto on January 9, 2021. Guests can spend their days lounging poolside with a margarita in hand or head into downtown Playa Del Carmen just a short walk away. Plus, vacationers can take their budget even further with exclusive RIU-topia inclusions for Sunwing guests.

Vacationers can make their return to travel safely and responsibly with the Safe with Sunwing commitment. Created under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan, the program ensures that the highest Canadian standards are in place every step of the way. Plus, travellers can book with peace of mind with the tour operator’s flexible booking options which include the ability to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease and complimentary COVID-19 coverage is included on select packages for departures until December 31, 2021.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

