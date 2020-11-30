BoWB announces shortlisted artists, communities and researchers for its digital edition opening this week
The Biennale of Western Balkans (BoWB) and the History of Art Laboratory, University of Ioannina in Greece present ‘Art Pluriverse’, a series of community-driven annual editions on intangible cultural heritage, art and open knowledge
Art Pluriverse aims to uplift intangible heritage and empower communities of practice, by documenting cultural knowledge in open, ethical and participatory ways. The 1st edition opens a month-long online programme of collective actions, focusing on textile communities and their artistic heritage in Greece and the wider Balkan region. The programme supports the co-creation of research-based artworks through artist-community synergies and includes an online course for developing digital community archives based on FAIR data and Open GLAM practices. Throughout the event a VR art meeting space will be open and accessible to all, presented as a workshop in progress on weaving patterns and 3D modelling experimentation. Art Pluriverse will be released post-event as an open-access zine publication.
The programme will be held online on December 3-23, 2020.
Following a series of Open Calls, the Biennale of Western Balkans is happy to announce the shortlisted applicants.
For the Artist-Community Synergies, the committee members Dr Janis Jefferies (Emeritus Professor, Goldsmiths, University of London), OLOOP design group (artists: Tjaša Bavcon [MA], Jasmina Ferček [MA] and Katja Burger Kovič [Assistant Professor, University of Ljubljana]) and Dr Vassiliki Rokou (Emeritus Professor, University of Ioannina), selected the following:
Maria Juliana Byck will collaborate with the Roma Community Office of Aliveri, expanding upon the themes of her recent work which explores the potential of fashion to address social issues. Konstantinos Gkarametsis will collaborate with the Rizarios Crafting School of Monodendri with the project Text(f)iles, exploring the possibilities of traditional loom grids and patterns in relation to the digital matrix, aiming to create a connection between digital and physical craftworks. Mina Kouvara will collaborate with the Progressive Union of Xanthi (FEX), attempting a deep mapping of characteristic textiles, in order to explore the multiple layers of their natural and cultural environment, the making processes, their uses, symbolisms and people related to them. Inês Neto dos Santos will collaborate with the SEN Heritage Looms, exploring connections between fermentation and textiles, by seeing the fermentation process as a signifier for the community, collaboration and togetherness, and a means to express the importance of symbiosis. Maria Varela will collaborate with Bezi Metsovo, re-examining Metsovo’s traditional textiles, in order to design a new collaborative textile work drawing on traditional weaving techniques, traditional textile structure and traditional design synthesis.
For the creation of the FAIR Community Archives, the committee members Evelin Heidel (a.k.a. Scann, Open GLAM, Creative Commons, Dr Cleo Gougoulis (Assistant Professor, University of Patras) and Dr Dorina Xheraj-Subashi (Lecturer, University Aleksander Moisiu) have selected the following researchers to document their community of choice:
Esma Adzhiieva & Vlada Fomina, documenting the Crimean Tatars of Ukraine, are members of the NGO “ALEM”, working on safeguarding practices for the Crimean Tatars’ ICH elements. Kirila Cvetkovska, documenting the Rizarios Crafting School of Monodendri, is an independent cultural practitioner from North Macedonia, who is interested in the concepts of collective memory, loss and detachment, exploring cross-cultural values and their manifestation.
Eleonora Geortsiaki, documenting the Roma Community Office of Aliveri, is a recent arts graduate, concentrating on the connection between nature and the human body, and the field of museum education. Victoria Manganiello, documenting the SEN Heritage Looms, is an artist, educator, producer and collaborator, adjunct professor at NYU and Parsons the New School. Cecilia Palmér, documenting the Progressive Union of Xanthi FEX, is a designer and technologist, working between crafts, fashion, digital transformation and sustainable development.
The selected researchers will be attending an online course for learning to create FAIR community archives. The modules include:
1. presentation about the documentation of ICH based on standards and community engagement by Dr Manvi Seth (ICOM CIDOC ICH Working Group)
2. presentation about open-access, IPR and Indigenous/intangible cultural heritage by Brigitte Vezina (Creative Commons)
3. workshop on adding intangible heritage community data and images on Wikidata/Wikimedia by Konstantinos Stampoulis (Wikimedia Community User Group in Greece)
4. workshop on creating community archives and adding metadata with the CMS Omeka S by Simone da Silva (DIG IT UP)
5. presentation of creative research for community archives from past to present, to post-digital folklore by artist and archivist Nikos Voyiatzis
The programme’s outcomes include the creation of community-based artworks combining traditional textile practices with new media. It also includes the creation of FAIR community archives for the participating communities based on open-source software, connecting their work to Wikimedia/Wikidata, to national cultural infrastructures and to the European cultural web portal Europeana.
You can follow our programme and events throughout December on our website bowb.org
Art Pluriverse is supported by the Ministry of Culture & Sports in Greece, Directorate of Modern Cultural Assets and Intangible Cultural Heritage Department and the Creative Commons Organization, developed under the European Citizen Science Association and the School of Fine Arts, University of Ioannina. The project was part of the Hack4OpenGLAM hackathon in the CC Global Summit 2020 and operates in partnership with inDICEs Horizon 2020 research programme and the Wikimedia Community in Greece. The project collaborates with the Athens Zine Bibliotheque and is supported by the National Documentation Centre and its publication house.
