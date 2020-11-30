Food Automation Market to Reach $29.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 – Meticulous Research® Analysis

Food Automation Market by Component (Plant Level Controls, Enterprise Level Controls), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), Application (Packaging and Repacking, Butchery), and End-Use (Beverages and Distilleries) - Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food automation finds its application across multiple sub-domains of the food & beverage industry. The need to enhance efficiency, quality control, and traceability of the operational process is one of the major factors driving the growth of the overall food automation market. Meticulous Research®, in its latest publication, titled” Food Automation Market by Component (Plant Level Controls, Enterprise Level Controls), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), Application (Packaging and Repacking, Butchery), and End-Use (Beverages and Distilleries) - Global Forecast to 2027” , states that the food automation market will grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to reach $29.4 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4956

The growth of the food automation market is mainly attributed to factors such as the growing adoption of digitalization across the F&B industry, increasing food safety regulations, and the adoption of automated systems in packaging & logistic operations. However, the significant initial investment required is expected to hamper the market growth to some extent. The market is seeking growth opportunities from the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies across the food industry and high demand for robots & sensor-based systems. On the other hand, lack of skilled workforce and training is the major challenge faced by the market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented the overall food automation market based on component (plant instrumentation (sensors, motors & drivers, relays & switches, machine vision, robots, and others], plant-level controls [PLC, SCADA, DCS, Others], enterprise-level controls [PLM, ERP, MES]), mode of operation (semi-automatic, fully-automatic), application (packaging & repacking, palletizing & de-palletizing, grading & sorting, pick & place, butchery, and others), end-use (beverages & distilleries, dairy processing, bakery & confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood products, fruits & vegetables, oil & fats, and others ), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4956

On the basis of component, the food automation market is segmented into plant instrumentation, plant-level controls, and enterprise-level controls. In 2020, the enterprise-level controls segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall food automation market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the need for efficient management and productivity offered through software solutions, such as ERP, MES, and PLM. Key players emphasize developing ERP and MES applications specific to the food & beverage industry to help maintain the food quality & safety and enhance the process efficiency of the manufacturing plants.

By application, the food automation market comprises packaging & repacking, palletizing & depalletizing, grading & sorting, pick & place, butchery, and other applications. Automation tools and solutions are witnessing increasing demand from butchery applications. Automation offers increased safety and efficiency for meat cutting. Even the rudimentary cutting machines improve safety and efficiency compared to hand-cutting, thereby increasing the market demand.

While geographically, Asia-Pacific commanded the largest share of the global food automation market, followed by Europe and North America. The Middle East & Africa and South America are also witnessing considerable market growth. The major share of Asia-Pacific region in this market is mainly attributed to the presence of key players in the region and the need for maintaining food quality. Furthermore, a growing focus on adopting digitalization and increasing demand for processed food is further driving the market growth in the region. Moreover, the stringent compliance requirements to maintain the food quality is driving the growth in North America and Europe.

Quick Buy – Food Automation Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=255&vformat=757

The report also provides competitive intelligence in terms of financials, growth strategies, product portfolios, and geographic presence on some of the key players operating in this market, including ABB Group (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Fanuc (Japan), and Honeywell International (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), GEA Group (Germany), JLS Automation (U.S.), Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd (India), and Food Automation Pty. Ltd (Australia) among others.

The key players in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their position in the global food automation market. The companies are adopting collaborations and strategic partnerships to offer an innovative portfolio to cater to a wide application area. The key market players are also adopting mergers and acquisitions to widen their product portfolio and increase the consumer base. For instance, Schneider Electric acquired ProLeiT, a Germany-based company providing industrial automation, process control technology, and manufacturing execution systems (MES) for the food and beverage industries. The acquisition helped Schneider expand its EcoStruxure portfolio and its geographic reach to cater to a large consumer base.

The report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the food automation market. The market is witnessing a sudden dip owing to the lockdown imposed, leading to disruptions in the supply chain and trade restrictions. However, the market is expected to gain traction by 2021 with the growing demand for automation solutions in the food industry to meet the demand and enhance operational efficiency.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-automation-market-4956/

Scope of the Report:

Food Automation Market by Component

Plant Instrumentation Sensors Motors & Drives Relays & Switches Machine Vision Robots Others

Plant-level Controls PLC SCADA DCS Others

Enterprise-level Controls PLM ERP MES



Food Automation Market by Mode of Operation

Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic

Food Automation Market by Application

Packaging & Repacking

Palletizing & depalletizing

Grading & Sorting

Pick & Place

Butchery

Others

Food Automation Market by End Use

Beverages & Distilleries

Dairy Processing

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Oil & fats

Others

Food Automation Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4956

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Reports:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Product and Service (Services, Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation), Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Membrane Bio-Reactor), and Application (Municipal, Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5026/

Smart Packaging Market by Packaging Technology (Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Active Packaging {Ethanol Emitters}, Intelligent Packaging {Indicators}), by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive), Geography– Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-packaging-market-5119/

Food Processing Equipment Market Size by Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment, Bakery Processing Equipment, Beverage Processing Equipment, Dairy Processing Equipment, Chocolate Processing Equipment) – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-processing-equipment-market-5049/

Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Collaboration, Other), Payload (Medium, High), Application (Packaging, Palletizing), Industrial Vertical (Dairy Processing, Bakery, Beverage, Meat Products) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-robotics-market-4957/

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Research®

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)

+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/press-release/food-automation-market-2027/503

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research®) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com