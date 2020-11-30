Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market to Rise at 17.4% CAGR and Reach $3371.1 Million by 2027; Increasing Investments in Product R&D will Bode well for Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Research Report Are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, BD, bioMérieux SA, Cardinal Health, Inc., Mesa Biotech, Cepheid, Trinity Biotech, Quidel Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 3,371.1 million by the end of 2027. The presence of several large-scale companies in this sector will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights. The market was worth USD 1246.5 million and will exhibit a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, 2020-2027. North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing adoption of advanced PoC diagnostics, especially in the United States, has contributed to the growth of the regional market.

Point of care (PoC) testing allows faster diagnosis of diseases at the patient site itself. The drawbacks of conventional diagnostic methods including time to test, inefficiency, and non-portability can be overcome through infectious disease PoC diagnosis. Recent technological advances have opened up a massive potential for the growth of the market in the past few years.

Industry Developments:

June 2020 - Cepheid announced launch of Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV a four in one combination test used for the detection of detection of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and RSV from a sample of single patient.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/infectious-disease-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market-104307





Covid-19 Pandemic to Create Massive Opportunities for Rapid Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic and urgency across the world. The pandemic has had a drastic impact on several economies across the globe, with SMEs being affected the most.

With only large-scale companies being able to sustain the drawbacks of the pandemic in a seamless manner, it is evident that these companies will look to adopt newer strategies to recover the losses in the past few months. The use of several PoC diagnostic test kits has risen dramatically in the past few months, given the ability of the product to generate results in a time span that is lesser than 30 mins.

Having said that, major attention has been given to the SARS-Cov-2 infection and other diagnostic products have been kept on hold. As a result, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought mixed fortunes for companies in the infectious disease PoC diagnostics market.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/infectious-disease-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market-104307





Increasing Product Use during Covid-19 Pandemic will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. The massive investments in infectious disease PoC diagnostics have yielded a few exceptional products, enabling applications across diverse treatment procedures.

The product has also been put to use in detecting symptoms of Covid-19 in the ongoing pandemic. Several large-scale companies are looking to maximize the use of the product during the pandemic and as a result, the investments in PoC diagnostics has gone up considerably in the past few months. In May 2020, Quest Diagnostics announced that it has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its self-collection antibody test kits.

The product is used for test kit for Covid-19 for patients looking to get tested from home. Increasing number of product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





Quick Buy - Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104307





North America to Emerge Dominant; Growing Penetration of Advanced PoC Diagnostics will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing adoption of advanced PoC diagnostics, especially in the United States, has contributed to the growth of the regional market.

The increasing Covid-19 cases has also given the platform for companies in the infectious disease PoC diagnostics sector. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 457.2 million and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Europe held the second largest share, following North America in the global market.





List of companies profiled in the Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market report:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

• Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S)

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, United States)

• BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S)

• bioMérieux SA (Marcy l'Etoile, France)

• Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S)

• Mesa Biotech (California, U.S)

• Cepheid (California, U.S)

• Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland)

• Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S)

• Other Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/infectious-disease-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market-104307





Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Infectious Diseases, By Key Countries New Product Launches Key Industrial Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.) Technological Advancements in Infectious Disease Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Impact of COVID-19 on Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Overview of Initiatives for Infectious Disease Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics in Emerging Countries Pricing Analysis of Various Infectious Disease Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics, By Key Companies Analysis of Product Features of Key Infectious Disease Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics, By Key Companies

Global Infectious Disease Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Agglutination Tests Flow-through Tests / Immunoconcentration Assays Molecular Diagnostics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Pneumonia / Streptococcus Associated Infections Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Influenza Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Tuberculosis (TB) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospital Bedside Physician's Office Lab Urgent Care & Retail Clinics Home & Self-Testing Nursing Homes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/infectious-disease-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market-104307





SECONDARY DATA SOURCES THAT WE REFER TO:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/infectious-disease-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market-104307





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Transrectal Ultrasound Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Systems, Transducers), Type (Cart/Trolley Based, Portable), Application (Diagnostic, Image-guided Treatment), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Medical Devices Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (CAPD, APD), Product (Cyclers, Fluids), End User (Home health care and Hospitals) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Veterinary Therapeutics Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Drugs, Vaccines), Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Distribution Channels (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Molecular Diagnostics Market Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.