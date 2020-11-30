Cytovance Biologics offers Nature Technology Corporation’s proprietary HyperGRO™ manufacturing platform for plasmid DNA CGMP manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovance® Biologics, a leading biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) of mammalian, microbial biologics and gene therapy plasmid DNA (pDNA), announces a new agreement with Nature Technology Corporation (NTC) for use of NTC’s proprietary HyperGRO™ manufacturing platform. This announcement is on the heels of Cytovance launching its Keystone Expression System® pDNA manufacturing licensing program.



“Our pDNA programs have greatly advanced due, in-part, to our use of NTC’s HyperGRO™ technology,” stated Bin Zhang, CEO of Cytovance Biologics. “We look forward to extending our collaborative work to benefit more clients with their gene therapy projects.”

Cytovance’s Keystone Expression System pDNA manufacturing platform is uniquely designed to process plasmids with low shear lysis and purification steps to produce high quality, high yield pDNA. Cytovance is highly experienced in pDNA manufacturing and offers three quality levels including R&D Grade, Cytograde™ and CGMP Grade depending on the needs of the client.

“NTC has worked with Cytovance through many successful projects,” stated Deborah Moorad-Watts, CEO of Nature Tech. “We are excited to support them and their clients with our HyperGRO™ platform and bring more qualified drug options to market.”

About Cytovance® Biologics

Cytovance® Biologics is a leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that excels in the rapid and cost-effective development and manufacture of large molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation such as monoclonal antibodies, fragment antibodies, bispecifics, enzymes, fusion proteins, vaccines and other biological products including plasmid DNA and cell-based therapeutics. In addition to its clinical and commercial CGMP API manufacturing services, Cytovance offers well-integrated development services supporting the entire product lifecycle including cell line development, cell banking, microbial strain development, process and analytical development, and process characterization. A centralized, responsive program management team coordinates all critical chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities for each client program around raw materials management, QC testing, ICH stability studies, and regulatory support. Our 140,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities in Oklahoma City are designed to meet U.S., EU, and other global regulatory standards.

Cytovance offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and CGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from early-stage pre-clinical development to commercial production, for both mammalian and microbial. Further information can be found at www.cytovance.com .

About Nature Technology Corporation

Nature Technology Corporation is a developer of proprietary vector and manufacturing platforms which offer wide applications to improve the safety and performance of non-viral and viral vector derived gene therapy and cell therapy biologics, including antibiotic-free selection (RNA-OUT), the HyperGRO™ Fermentation Process, and best in class Nanoplasmids™. NTC also provides cost effective outsourcing of product development services including custom gene design, non-viral and viral vector retrofitting, vector construction, and plasmid DNA manufacturing. For more information about NTC products and business related inquiries, visit www.natx.com.

