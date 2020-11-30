Medical Device Cleaning Market to hit US $3.6 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Leading Players, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regulatory Landscape, Company Positioning, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global medical device cleaning market in 2018, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Medical Device Cleaning Market By Process (Manual Cleaning, Automatic Cleaning), Application (Surgical Instruments, Ultrasound Probes, Endoscopes, Others), End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, Dental Clinics, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global medical device cleaning market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 and 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global medical device cleaning market have been studied in detail.

The global medical device cleaning market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 3.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Surging cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), increasing focus on cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of medical instruments, rapidly increasing geriatric population across the globe are factors driving the medical device cleaning market.

Medical device cleaning is an essential process prior to disinfection or sterilization. The purpose of cleaning is to remove dust, soil, foreign material or contaminants from medical devices and instruments. Any foreign material can shield microorganisms and protect them from the action of disinfectant to neutralize the activity or the process. Hence, cleaning of medical devices is essential step before disinfection. Increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide along with increase in prevalence of hospital acquired infections is likely to fuel the demand for medical device cleaning in the future. However, increase preference towards disposable or single-use devices is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global medical device cleaning market has been segmented based on process, application, end-user, and region. Based on process, the global medical device cleaning market is categorized into manual cleaning and automatic cleaning. Automatic cleaning grabbed significant share of the global market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Application-wise, the global medical device cleaning market is segmented into surgical instruments, ultrasound probes, endoscopes and others. Surgical instruments captured high share of the market in 2019 owing to large number of surgeries performed across the globe. On the basis of end-user, the medical device cleaning market is classified into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, dental clinics, and others. Hospitals and clinics segment dominated the global medical device cleaning market in 2019.

North America dominated the global medical device cleaning market in 2019. Higher incidences and huge cost burden of hospital acquired infections in the U.S. is a key factor likely to drive the growth of the market in the future. For instance, approximately 500,000 SSIs with an estimated cost of USD 10 billion occur annually in the U.S. alone. Rapidly growing elderly population and large number of surgeries performed in the U.S. is further expected to increase its prevalence. However, Asia Pacific medical device cleaning market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global medical device cleaning market include 3M, Getinge Group, Cantel Medical Corporation, Steris plc, Medline Industries, Inc., Biotrol, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Ruhof Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Dr. Weigert among others.

