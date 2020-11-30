Paints and Coatings Additives Market Worth USD 12,659.4 Million by 2027; Increasing Focus on Residential Projects Worldwide to Stimulate Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the paints and coatings additives market are Dow (U.S), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BYK-Chemie GmbH (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Kyoeisha Chemical Co., LTD. (Japan), Arkema S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), ELEMENTIS PLC. (UK), Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd. (Japan), ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V. (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Shamrock Technologies (U.S.), King Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Troy Corporation (U.S), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), San Nopco Limited (Japan), keim additec surface GmbH (Germany), and other key players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paints and coatings additives market size is expected to reach USD 12,659.4 million by 2027, while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the surging demand for advanced paints and coatings additives owing to the increasing residential projects and the rising automotive sector across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 8,299.7 million in 2019.





Temporary Halt to Painting & Coating Activities amid COVID-19

The global lockdown imposed by government agencies has affected the painting and coating applications across the globe. To curb the widespread disease, the workers are following regulations that include quarantine and social distancing norms. This has hindered the global market for paints and coatings additives to some extent. However, the pandemic has escalated several DIY projects, wherein, the people confined to their home spaces are taking up painting and coating activities to improve the aesthetic look of their living rooms. This will favor the market growth in the near future.

Paints and coatings additives consist of emulsifiers, pigments, curing catalysts, thickeners, and dispersants, among others. These additives are extensively adopted to enhance the inherent properties such as good leveling and flow, UV protection, high-temperature stability, and chemical resistance. This makes them an ideal choice for applications across automotive and construction sectors globally.





List of the Companies Operating in the Global Paints and Coatings Additives Market are:

Dow (U.S)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

BYK-Chemie GmbH (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Kyoeisha Chemical Co., LTD. (Japan)

Arkema S.A. (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)

ELEMENTIS PLC. (UK)

Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd. (Japan)

ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V. (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Shamrock Technologies (U.S.)

King Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Troy Corporation (U.S)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

San Nopco Limited (Japan)

keim additec surface GmbH (Germany)

Other Key Players





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive insights into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnership, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Development of Residential Sector to Augment Growth

The novel coronavirus has hampered the painting and coating applications across the globe. However, the growing do-it-yourself projects undertaken by the people to decorate their homes are driving the demand for these additives. These additives are extensively adopted as emulsifiers, dispersants, thickeners, photo-stabilizers, and leveling agents as they provide efficient corrosion protection for infrastructures. Additionally, they improve the overall shelf life of coatings and increase the substrate durability. Owing to their several benefits, the surging adoption of advanced additives is expected to boost the global paints and coatings additives market growth during the forecast period.





SEGMENTATION

Automotive Segment Held 7.6% Market Share in 2019

The automotive segment, based on application, held a market share of about 7.6% in 2019 and is projected to experience a considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the growing demand for automotive that propel the demand for advanced paints & coatings additives across the globe. These additives are beneficial in providing surface protection and texture enhancement in automobiles.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Rising Automotive Sector in Asia-Pacific to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global paints and coatings additives market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the rising automotive sector in countries such as India and China that drive the demand for advanced paints and coatings additives to prevent corrosion and protect the vehicle from extreme temperature. The region stood at USD 3,766.8 million in 2019.

The market in Europe is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing focus on improving the aesthetic look of old government and residential buildings in the region between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Eminent Players Expanding Their Production Facilities to Leverage the Promising Opportunities

The global paints and coatings additives market is consolidated by the presence of several major companies that are focusing on expanding their production facilities to cater to the increasing demand for advanced paints & coatings additives for industrial applications such as automotive and construction.





Key Industry Development:

February 2020 – BYK announces the launch of its new production and research facility located in Texas, United States. According to the company, the new facility is anticipated to aid in propelling the manufacturing process of GARAMITE organoclays and additives that are adopted as specialty rheological paints & coatings additives across a wide range of industrial applications.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Paints and Coatings Additives Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Paints and Coatings Additives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value and Volume) Dispersing Agent Rheology Control Agent Leveling Agent Anti-foam Agent Adhesion Promoting Agent Others By Application (Value and Volume) Automotive Architectural Wood Industrial Others By Region (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





