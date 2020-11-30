Join the Mandela Remembrance Walk & Run From Anywhere in the World This Year

If ever there was a time to remember the spirit and resilience of Nelson Mandela, it is now, and this year you can join the annual Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR) from anywhere in the world on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December 2020. As always, it will be hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation (www.NelsonMandela.org) and the Gauteng Provincial Government.

Started to commemorate Madiba’s passing on 5 December 2013, the popular annual family event held over 5, 10 and 21 kilometres from Tshwane’s Union Buildings, has grown in stature and numbers and is now in its seventh year.

COVID-19 has put an end to all physical mass participation events this year - including the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run. But while you may not be able to join us this year as usual in the shadow of the Union Buildings - where Madiba was inaugurated as South Africa’s first democratic President - you can still participate and be part of this special event in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

This year, EVERYONE IS WELCOME and we invite you to join us - wherever you are in the world - to remember Madiba and to honour those we have lost to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Whether you are super fit, unfit or your fitness levels are non-existent, register and complete the event entry forms, walk or run your chosen distance of 5km, 10kms or 21kms, and you will be awarded a unique virtual medal and certificate to confirm your participation in the 2020 Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has hit us all really hard,” said Nelson Mandela Foundation Chief Executive Sello Hatang.. “The recovery process will be long and very difficult. Amidst all the gloom, there is the good news that the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run will still go ahead this year. We cannot converge in large numbers like we used to, but the new format will make it accessible to even more people. I hope many will join us and turn it into something special.”

Participants can walk or run in their local surroundings, or at any number of sites which are significant to Madiba’s life - around the Union Buildings, to the Victor Verster Prison in Paarl where Madiba was released, Robben Island, or the Grand Parade in Cape Town where he made his first speech as a free person. Or people can run to Parliament, or in Soweto, Mvezo in the Eastern Cape, Houghton in Johannesburg, or the Howick site where he was captured in Kwazulu-Natal. And, of course, there are so many countries around the world which Madiba visited and so which also have physical sites which could be used in this way.

“We will miss the crowds at the Union Buildings in Tshwane this year, but we are very happy that we have still found a safe, responsible way to host the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run. And we are especially happy that the rest of the country and anyone in the world can join us in Gauteng in paying tribute to Madiba and remembering the loved ones we lost to COVID-19 this year. We encourage you to participate and be part of this very special occasion with us,” said Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Mbali Hlophe.

Entry fees for the Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run are as follows: 5km = R50 10 km = R80 21km = R100 US$10 – Runners from the rest of the African continent (all distances) US$20 – International runners from the rest of the world (all distances)

Merchandise pricing as follows; (available on www.Takealot.com) T-shirts = R150 (US$8) Face Masks = R80 (US$6) Buffs = R80 (US$6)

Participants for the walk and run can enter online at www.MandelaWalkandRun.com.

All proceeds raised will be donated to the Nelson Mandela Foundation to continue promoting Madiba's legacy.

