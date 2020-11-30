Red Piranha continues global expansion with the export of Australia’s first XDR to the Middle East
EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Piranha, developer of Australia's leading cybersecurity products is delighted to announce that we are exporting Australia's first Extended Threat and Response (XDR) appliance to Green Circle, Jordan's leading supplier of state of the art cybersecurity solutions and products to MSPs.
Through this partnership agreement, Green Circle is now the first company within the Middle East to become a licensed partner to retail our advanced Crystal Eye XDR platform to their clients located across Jordan.
Our Crystal Eye appliance is a comprehensive XDR platform with fully integrated Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Firewall and Integrated Risk Management (IRM). Allowing for a holistic security program to be deployed across an organisation's entire architecture.
This partnership highlights the strength of our global partnership program and is another positive step for Red Piranha to continue to deliver the most powerful XDR appliance to corporations located around the globe. With further exports planned to the United States, Singapore and the South Pacific.
Learn more about Red Piranha's Crystal Eye XDR and our wider service offering: https://redpiranha.net
Melissa McGreevey
Through this partnership agreement, Green Circle is now the first company within the Middle East to become a licensed partner to retail our advanced Crystal Eye XDR platform to their clients located across Jordan.
Our Crystal Eye appliance is a comprehensive XDR platform with fully integrated Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Firewall and Integrated Risk Management (IRM). Allowing for a holistic security program to be deployed across an organisation's entire architecture.
This partnership highlights the strength of our global partnership program and is another positive step for Red Piranha to continue to deliver the most powerful XDR appliance to corporations located around the globe. With further exports planned to the United States, Singapore and the South Pacific.
Learn more about Red Piranha's Crystal Eye XDR and our wider service offering: https://redpiranha.net
Melissa McGreevey
Red Piranha
+61 8 6365 0450
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn