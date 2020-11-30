Proper Accounting is Critical for EB-5 Investor Visas, Experts to Give Best Practices Webinar

The EB-5 investor visa is used by many foreign nationals to obtain U.S. residency. This webinar explains best practices for EB-5 fund accounting.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN) , a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “EB-5 Project and Investor Financial Accounting – Best Practices for Compliance” with guest panelist Jana Aristizabal, CPA, on Thursday, December 3, at 2:00 PM EST. Click here to register now. Space is limited.An EB-5 visa requires a minimum investment of $900,000 or $1.8 million. Once invested, the EB-5 fund manager must perform financial accounting at the project level and issue investor-specific documents, such as Form K-1, to the EB-5 investors. In addition to reporting any income or loss on the investment, keeping detailed and accurate financial records is critical to the success of the investors’ immigration petitions. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applies considerable scrutiny during the adjudication process, so it is imperative that EB-5 investors have convincing evidence that their capital was fully at risk for the entirety of the immigration process.“The EB-5 visa is a very good option for foreign nationals seeking U.S. residency. If the investment is chosen carefully, it is a certain path to a green card. Investors need to select a project that has a transparent financial accounting process to ensure that all required financial documents are available for the EB05 investor to successfully complete the EB-5 visa immigration process.” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN.Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad as well as those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas.*****EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.Jana Aristizabal is a partner in Marcum LLP’s tax and business services division. She has more than 15 years of professional accounting experience, during which has focused on federal and state tax consulting and compliance services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals. Ms. Aristizabal has worked on complex tax issues in IRS audits, business reorganizations, acquisitions, and international transactions in a wide variety of industries, including many EB-5 regional centers and project sponsors.