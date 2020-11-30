On Cyber Monday Beware of Cybercrime
Remote workers are prime targets for cybercriminals
Today’s cybercriminals are more efficient and are thriving financially in the dark web. Attackers access malicious tools, including ransomware as a service, botnets for rent, and malware as a service.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing the biggest Cyber Monday activity to date, Americans are urged to beware of cybercrime, which continues to grow year over year as more cybercriminals target anyone online, according to one IT expert.
“To stay safe online on Cyber Monday, shoppers should vigilantly avoid three things,” said Sarah Kimmel, CEO of Family Tech, which was established to help families manage the technology. “Never allow an auto login. Never use free WIFI at a store, hotel, airport or mall, and never click a link in an email or text you are not expecting.”
Today’s cybercriminals are much more efficient and are thriving financially in the dark web, which now has a lower barrier of entry than in years past.
“The dark web has commoditized attack tools, which gives attackers access to an excess of malicious capabilities, including ransomware as a service, botnets for rent, and malware as a service, to name a few,” said Kimmel, a Microsoft-certified IT manager.
Before COVID-19, roughly seven percent of Americans worked remotely. Today, more than 64 percent work from home.
“Because millions of U.S. workers and students were thrust into a remote-working and learning situation at home, they need to be aware of five key things to stay safe from cybercriminals,” she said. “First, set a lockout time, and use a password or biometrics to login. Change the default passwords on any devices or accounts to something unique.
“Next, use a VPN or your own mobile hotspot when on free public WIFI networks. Install and keep updated an antivirus program such as ESET. Educate yourself on various attack strategies like phishing, and back up your computer regularly.
“Backups save time and data. While this doesn't seem entirely security-related, if your computer is compromised, restoring your computer from a recent backup is the best way to get your data back quickly.”
For more information on fighting cybercrime and staying safe on the Internet at home or at work, visit familytechzone.com.
A digital and IT expert, Kimmel is a Microsoft-certified IT manager who has supported over 100 small businesses since 2004. She also founded Family Tech LLC to help families understand and manage the technology in their home. Kimmel has regularly appeared as a family tech expert on TV and has consulted globally with tech companies, such as Microsoft, Dell, Samsung, Verizon and Lenovo. Visit familytechzone.com for more information.
