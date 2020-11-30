Non-life Insurance Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Non-life Insurance Market 2020” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Global Non-life Insurance Market Overview

Basic information on the market, as well as the scope of the various products, has been provided in the introductory section of the report on the Global Non-life Insurance Market. This report also provides an overview of the market profile. There is also a detailed discussion on the key manufacturing technology used in the industry, along with the major trends that influence the growth of the Global Non-life Insurance Market. The market data has been taken from base year 2020 and extended for the forecast period 2020-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal and General

Global Non-life Insurance Market Drivers and Risks

Market research includes the factors that influence the degree of competition, supply and price levels. The key factors influencing the Global Non-life Insurance Market's growth rate have also been discussed. The research examines the effects of these factors on customer behavior. As part of the overall industry research report, the key dynamics and challenges that could have a direct impact on the Global Non-life Insurance Market are analyzed. The research also covers the key considerations in evaluating business opportunities such as the major developments in the industry.

Global Non-life Insurance Market Regional Description

The report published on the Global Non-life Insurance Market has highlighted the different market segments according to the regions. This covered the main geographic divisions specified as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, and Africa. Over the forecast period from 2020 to 2026 the study studies the market size and the growth prospects of the various regions. This also included industry statistics including revenue figures from the 2020-2026 period.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Motor Insurance

Travel Insurance:

Home Insurance

Commercial Insurance

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital and Direct Channels

Global Non-life Insurance Market Research Methodology

In addition to other methodologies, the extensive study carried out on the Global Non-life Insurance Market has been done by adopting Porter's Five Forces model. The results of the research have been provided regarding the major market statistics. The research provides an in-depth SWOT analysis to analyze the global business environment which aims to provide a thorough view of the market situation and outlook for the segments of companies. This report addresses the risks and prospects along with the strengths and limitations.

Global Non-life Insurance Market Key Players

The research analyses all the big corporations covering their company strategies operating in the Global Non-life Insurance Market. This involves competitive labeling, along with the main product requirements and offers. There was also an analysis of the business size and business positions held by each of the major companies. This also dwells on the industry-specific problems and uncertainties and threats to these market players’ operational activities. For the prediction timeframe of 2020-2026, the main market trends have been presented.

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Non-life Insurance Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Non-life Insurance Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Non-life Insurance Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Non-life Insurance Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Non-life Insurance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Allianz

11.1.1 Allianz Company Details

11.1.2 Allianz Business Overview

11.1.3 Allianz Non-life Insurance Introduction

11.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Non-life Insurance Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

11.2 AXA

11.3 Generali

11.4 Ping An Insurance

11.5 China Life Insurance

11.6 Prudential PLC

11.7 Munich Re

11.8 Zurich Insurance

11.9 Nippon Life Insurance

11.10 Japan Post Holdings

11.11 Berkshire Hathaway

11.12 Metlife

11.13 Manulife Financial

11.14 CPIC

11.15 Chubb

11.16 AIG

11.17 Aviva

11.18 Allstate

11.19 Swiss RE

11.20 Prudential Financial

11.21 Travelers

11.22 AIA

11.23 Aflac

11.24 Legal and General

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

