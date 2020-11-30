“Dead Sound” Acquired by Tangled Tree Publishing, Medical Thriller Releasing Worldwide October 2021
Tangled Tree Publishing Acquires High-Octane Suspense, Dead Sound by Award-Winning Author Anise Eden
Dead Sound is a gripping thriller, offering nerve-wracking suspense, which will pull at emotions while exploring power and trust in this information age.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is excited to announce the publication of Cork, Ireland-based author Anise Eden and her latest novel "Dead Sound". Publishing in softcover and digital editions, releasing October 12, 2021, under their Tangled Tree imprint, “the darker, twisted side of Hot Tree Publishing.”
— Anise Eden
"‘Dead Sound’ is an intense, fast-paced medical thriller about challenging the system and fighting for the truth in a digital age. With intriguing plot twists, and an underlying sense of mystery and high suspense, it’s a novel that will challenge readers to question the status quo,” said Tangled Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. With themes of seeking the truth, mental illness, romance, and secrets, readers will be held captive by the unfolding drama in Capitol Hill, Washington DC.
“The intricate plot and gripping craftmanship hooked me in immediately,” says Tangled Tree’s acquisitions editor, Kristin Scearce. “‘Dead Sound’ is an explosive thriller that will take readers on a journey to unravel the threads of a sinister conspiracy, all while the clock is ticking.”
“Half of my brain felt like it was swimming in molasses, too slow-motion to process the scene. The other half was speared by white-hot terror. I was alone and surrounded. Anything could happen, as I knew all too well.
The knife scars on my abdomen began to tingle and burn. My hands slid down to cover them, even though I knew I wouldn’t have a hope of protecting myself if the crowd decided to attack. I tried to call out for help, but my mouth had gone dry.”
- from Dead Sound
Psychotherapist Neve Keane returns to work after an injury only to be targeted by a crowd of people claiming they need her help to stop the apocalypse. With her doctor friend Cornelius O’Brien, they discover a plot that transforms Capitol Hill General into a dangerous place where threats and betrayals lurk around every corner and leads them straight into Washington, DC’s ugly underbelly. Together, they race to unravel a conspiracy that leads from their hospital all the way to the White House. As they stumble closer to the truth, it’s only to realize they might be fighting to stop the end of the world, after all—provided they can survive the week with targets on their backs.
About the author: Anise Eden is a psychotherapist-turned-author of suspense and paranormal romance novels, including the multi-award-winning “Healing Edge” and Things Unseen series. Originally from the US, Anise is now exploring life in Ireland with her husband and their small, benevolent canine dictator.
Learn more at https://www.aniseeden.com.
BECKY JOHNSON
Hot Tree Publishing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn