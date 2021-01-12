MSP GURU Announces Blackwater Digital Ltd. as its First Global IT Advisory Partner
Real People. Real Feelings. Real Innovation.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSP GURU, a global leader in managed service provider consulting services for the non-employee workforce, today announced Blackwater Digital Ltd as their first Global IT Advisor Partner. The partnership supports the MSP GURU' global network of clients across multiple industry sectors.
Blackwater Digital Ltd has a proven track record of building successful multi-disciplinary teams with ’hands-on‘ leadership across large scale complex programmes internationally. A key to their success is the ability to foster healthy relationships across stakeholder and business units, creating engaging communication strategies to facilitate project buy-in.
"We listened when our clients asked for IT leadership that is balanced and adaptable to solving global complexities. We are honoured that Blackwater Digital’s Andrew Borowski has joined our team of the world's best experts – our Gurus," said David Ballew, founder of MSP GURU.
Andrew Borowski, president of Blackwater Digital Ltd, commented, "We are excited to join such an esteemed group of professional industry leaders. Our mutual values align us to deliver on client success and valued solutions well into the future."
About MSP GURU®
MSP GURU is a leading global advisory services company bringing together the left and right brains of top creative and analytical industry leaders of talent acquisition, providing a broad range of services in strategic consulting, technology, and business operations. To date, we support clients in more than 30 countries. MSP GURU's passion for people is the driving force behind everything we do. Creating a culture focused on REAL PEOPLE, with REAL FEELINGS, and delivering REAL INNOVATION – we create client-focused business solutions that make a real difference in our complex world. Visit us @msp-guru.com
About Blackwater Digital Ltd
Blackwater Digital Ltd is proficient in leading and implementing multimillion-pound IT operations, and IT transformation projects that improve efficiency and drive down costs. We have extensive experience in developing IT strategies, implementing new systems and infrastructure to help drive future-proof technology architecture and landscapes.
