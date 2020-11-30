Micro-Biz Consulting & Services Introduces Affordable One-Page Websites For Small Businesses
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro-Biz Consulting & Services (MBCS) LLC, a Tampa based Small Business Consulting Company, today announced it now offers one-page website development to meet the needs of small businesses. Online presence is now more important than ever during COVID-19.
The advent of COVID-19 has forced the traditional business model of face-to-face interactions to a no contact, remote business model. Consequently, small businesses have started to feel the urgent need for online presence to offset the need of physical distancing due to COVID-19.
Building a website can be out of the price range for some small businesses and solo practitioners; yet every business needs a website. MBCS’s new offering of their one-page website provides online presence at an affordable price for only $149. You can visit MBCS’s demo site at https://entrylevelwebsites.com.
Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, Micro-Biz Consulting & Services LLC was founded in 2017 by co-founders Scott Rutherford and Hope Hatfield. Together, they have over 50 years of IT /IS experience and both have a passion for helping small businesses.
The company has a philosophy to design and develop an entry-level website for small businesses at an affordable price. It has developed a one-page website that caters to the needs of the small business segments. Having a clean and responsive design these websites are user-friendly and are perfect to satisfy the client’s needs.
“Online presence is unavoidable for every business now. We create websites using value-driven plans. You will get a free SSL, professional US-based web designer, a clean, responsive design with several add-on features, and US-based e-mail support,” stated Scott Rutherford one of the co-founders of the company.
“Our focus is the small business and want them to have access to the same online technologies that larger businesses have access to. This is why we are introducing these one-page websites. We follow a rapid design approach, delivering the first prototype usually within three days,” added Hope Hatfield, a co-founder of the company.
The $149 one-page website, offered by MBCS, is developed with limited coding. As such, it offers easy maintenance and threat protection. The one-page websites are not intended for a small business that needs a robust website or an eCommerce website. It is intended to give a small business that needs a minimal site to get quick online presence - an online business card. If a small business needs a more robust website or an eCommerce website, MBCS has packages available.
About Micro-Biz Consulting and Services
Micro-Biz Consulting & Services offers high impact, customized professional websites without the high prices you pay with other companies. We can offer better websites at lower prices than our competitors because we have developed a business model that leverages technology and maximizes efficiency. A strong web design clearly defines your message and drives new search traffic to your website. A properly developed website can offer exponential business growth and increased market exposure. Other services offered are: web development, web hosting, social media setup, business automation and Microsoft excel. Learn more at www.microbizops.com
Press Contacts
Hope Hatfield | Micro-Biz Consulting and Services
Micro-Biz Consulting
+1 813-586-1531
