MSP GURU Appoints Timothy De Potter as Executive Advisor Americas/EMEA Consulting Services
Real People. Real Feelings. Real Innovation.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSP GURU, a global leader in managed service provider consulting services for the non-employee workforce, today announced the appointment of industry-respected Timothy De Potter, as Executive Advisor for the Americas and EMEA. The appointment follows consistent global growth and long-term client commitments.
"Our clients understand the knowledge and value Timothy brings from over 25 years in the MSP and staffing industry – we are both excited and privileged that Tim has joined our team of industry titans," said David Ballew, Founder of MSP GURU. "He strengthens our passion for REAL PEOPLE delivering REAL INNOVATION!"
Timothy has held executive MSP and staffing firm roles with several of the world's leading service providers demonstrating proficiencies in customer-facing and back-office operational practices, service delivery, planning and costing, and business analytics. He is also a human capital management professional skilled in contract review/assessment, strategic RFx response development, training, and process control & measurement.
Timothy will be based in Detroit, Michigan, whilst working closely with Paul Keegan, Director, EMEA Consulting Services, based in London.
About MSP GURU ®
MSP GURU is a leading global advisory services company bringing together the left and right brains of top analytical and creative industry leaders of talent acquisition, providing a broad range of services in strategic consulting, technology, and business operations. To date, we support clients in more than 32 countries. MSP GURU's passion for people is the driving force behind everything we do. Creating a culture focused on REAL PEOPLE, with REAL FEELINGS, and delivering REAL INNOVATION – we create client-focused business solutions that make a real difference in our complex world. Visit us at www.MSP-GURU.com.
