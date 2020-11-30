38% of small home dwellers say not meeting friends/family was biggest challenge during lockdown
Hot Tea Workshop asked over 200 UK citizens who live in small spaces about the challenges of lockdown living. Their insights may assist others in tiny homes.
Small home living right now it definitely is a bit more challenging. Hopefully, soon we can travel to meet friends/family in a pub or restaurant, then return to our beautifully decorated small home.”UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tea Workshop, manufacturers of furniture for small space living, consulted with over 200 UK citizens who live in small spaces to research the challenges of lockdown living and have shared their insights to assist others in getting through this difficult time. Graham Smith, Founder at Hot Tea Workshop, lives in a small flat in London and has been implementing some of these strategies himself.
— Graham Smith
It has been a difficult year for people living in small spaces. With the government introducing local and national lockdowns people’s access to freedom of movement, to friends or family, bars and restaurants have been greatly reduced and for those living in small spaces, loneliness, discomfort and even despair have become regular companions.
Human interaction relieves the stress
Research from the 200 respondents Hot Tea Workshop consulted with, showed that not being able to meet friends/family was the most difficult element of Lockdown for most (38% of respondents).
It may be a digital world, but we still have stone age social skills. Face-to-face interaction helps us cope with stress, and a physical handshake or hug (post-Coronavirus) makes us feel appreciated.
The advice according to Hot Tea customers is to engage more with neighbours. It doesn’t require travel and is easy to start a conversation because you have a shared experience during Lockdown.
De-clutter your small home
One of the primary aims of people living in a small space is to make it seem bigger. Hot Tea’s customers described how clutter can make a space seem smaller and affect the enjoyment of their home. They recommended taking unnecessary items to charity shops, the local recycling centre or selling them online.
Graham explained, “Online shopping has boomed during the pandemic. The dopamine hit we get from retail therapy gives short-term satisfaction, but the result is we buy too much ‘stuff’ – which results in more clutter.”
That door needs painting
Spending more time in a small space can highlight all those DIY chores that need doing. Redecorating is not only rewarding but is also a positive step towards making your home seem bigger and more comfortable — essential when you are forced to stay indoors.
Smith commented, “We are all guilty of spending too much time looking at a screen. TV, mobile phones and laptops. Decorating takes you away from the screen and is a physical exercise. Much better for mind and body and with a satisfying end result.”
There are several ways to improve a small home. Hot Tea’s customers suggested introducing more natural light, buying multi-function furniture to increase floor space and clever use of colour. The full list of their suggestions is available in a Hot Tea Workshop blog article titled ‘How to make a small home look bigger; 15 tips’.
The walls are closing in
Hot Tea’s survey showed there was a difference between people living alone in a small home and those living with family/friends. While all other results remained the same, the lack of space was more of a problem for people living alone; 26% versus 22%.
Living alone during Lockdown will accentuate the feeling of loneliness. Hot Tea’s customers recommended engaging with neighbours (who may have the same feelings) but also to try to act before lockdowns are enforced by moving in temporarily with friends or family.
Mental health can suffer when you are living in a small space — especially if that space does not include a garden or outdoor area. It’s easy to become agoraphobic and fear going outside as some people are concerned about catching the virus.
Hot Tea’s customers suggested exercising indoors as a starting point and taking that exercise outside when ready. Even brief exercise can release endorphins (happy chemicals) in your brain. More details are in a Hot Tea Workshop blog article ‘Mental health and living in a small space’.
‘The truth is that small home living, under normal circumstances can be liberating and fun, but right now it definitely is a bit more challenging,” concludes Graham, “Hopefully, soon we can get back to travelling some distance to meet friends/family in a pub or restaurant, then returning to our beautifully decorated and comfortable small home.”
Graham Smith
Hot Tea Workshop
7954992403 ext.
graham@hotteaworkshop.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter