Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 28th November 2020
Active cases: 16 New cases: 3 New tests: 211 Total confirmed: 3,734 Recovered: 3,591 (+1) Deaths: 123 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
