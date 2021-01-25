Mortgage Calculator Co Launches New Brand Powered by NEXA Mortgage

The Mortgage Calculator Co - Powered by NEXA Mortgage LLC Join Our Team of Mortgage Loan Officers at The Mortgage Calculator Co NEXA Mortgage Award - #2 Mortgage Broker in the USA for 2019

The Mortgage Calculator Co teams with NEXA Mortgage, creating a brand embracing technology to empower Loan Officers & Borrowers

I am excited to bring my 15 plus years of online marketing expertise to the Mortgage space and team up with a company like NEXA that embraces new ideas and empowers entrepreneurial Loan Officers!” — Nicholas Hiersche NMLS#1928593

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexa Mortgage LLC, the fastest growing Mortgage Broker in the US, has teamed up with Nicholas Hiersche & partners to launch The Mortgage Calculator Co team powered by cutting edge technology. The team is rapidly expanding to hire licensed Mortgage Loan Originators in 48+ states across the US to build a network of tech savvy loan officers to assist borrowers remotely. Mortgage Brokers and Mortgage Loan Originators can apply now to join The Mortgage Calculator Co team to use a fully digital mortgage application process, CRM and lead management software to assist borrowers instantly. Loan Officers that are ready to embrace new technology can apply to The Mortgage Calculator Co as a Mortgage Loan Originator at https://themortgagecalculator.co/Home/Page/Join-Team-Mortgage-Calculator-As-Mortgage-Loan-Originator

Using The Mortgage Calculator Co's online system, borrowers can apply online using a fully digital 1003 mortgage application which allows borrowers to not only apply online, but upload documents securely, get secure loan updates, connect their bank account to never have to update bank statements again and instantly pull credit for pre-qualification purposes. Many lenders now allow a completely virtual closing for the final loan package, allowing borrowers to complete the mortgage or refinance process entirely from the comfort of their home!

"It's time for the Mortgage industry to evolve into the new digital world..." says Nick Hiersche, the team leader of Mortgage Calculator. He continues, "People don't want to be pestered to fill out manual forms. Most of our clients get quotes and upload their documents online without having to speak top anyone on the phone. In today's spam-call world, no one wants their day interrupted with calls so we are happy to communicate by text. We put the decision and timing into our clients hands, where it should be."

Mortgage Loan Officers who join The Mortgage Calculator Co will have access to all of the tools to excel in the digital world and build a completely digital mortgage business. That includes a custom website, digital 1003 mortgage application, CRM system with smart phone number and dialer to route calls. These tools can instantly boost a producing loan officers production by streamlining the point of sale process as well as injecting new borrower leads into the sales cycle for every MLO on the team.

About The Mortgage Calculator Co:

Welcome to the Future of Mortgage Lending! Using technology and the power of scale The Mortgage Calculator Co instantly shops borrowers loans to over 100 banks and lenders across the country! All while borrowers can apply, upload, and sign all documents remotely to make a completely hands free and easy transaction for borrowers. Apply for a New Mortgage or Refinance Now at https://TheMortgageCalculator.Co

About NEXA Mortgage LLC:

NEXA Mortgage LLC NMLS #1660690 is a Mortgage Broker lending to consumers looking to own a home or refinance their existing. Our mission is to serve our customers with honesty, integrity, and competence while providing an exceptional customer experience.

Our goal is to provide home loans to consumers nationwide while supplying them with the lowest interest rates and closing costs possible. We pledge to help borrowers overcome roadblocks that can arise while securing a loan and strive to offer the best payment plan along with the best terms imaginable.

NEXA Mortgage is one of the most rapidly growing mortgage companies in the US, and was officially the #2 Mortgage Brokerage in the USA in 2019 for production, granted by the AIME, the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts . 2020 has already awarded NEXA Mortgage with the title of "Fastest Growing Mortgage Brokerage of 2020", with over 800 active licensed MLOs under management. For info visit https://nexamortgage.com

Welcome to the Future of Mortgage