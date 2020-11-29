1 Habit Press is Pleased to Announce, Constance Craig-Mason Has Joined - 1 Habit of The World's Greatest Leaders
Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Dr. Tracie Hines Lashley
Constance Craig-Mason has been a staple in the world of leadership for years. We are very excited to have her bring her wisdom and experience to this new book. ”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, USA, November 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce International Speaker, award-winning Insurance Broker, dedicated Financial Wellness Coach, and three times Amazon Best Selling Author, Constance Craig-Mason, has joined as a contributor to its upcoming book, 1 Habit of The World's Greatest Leaders. The book is a part of the Best Selling 1 Habit Book Series.
— Steven Samblis - Founder of 1 Habit Press
About “1 Habit of The World's Greatest Leaders”:
Effective Leadership is slowly slipping away into quicksand. The mindset required to lead others extends beyond the typical growth mindset but into a HEARTFELT mindset that requires self-awareness. A heartfelt mindset stems from emotional intelligence and is the secret weapon for empathy, teamwork, synergy, persuasion, influence, change, agility, coaching, training, creativity, relationships, and so much more. A fixed mindset has the preconceived notion that potential is determined at birth; however, a growth mindset believes the potential is unknown. Since neither focuses on emotional intelligence (as a whole), leaders' best mindset is heartfelt. This mindset comprehends that true potential can only result from service and adding value to others. Everything starts in our minds; therefore, it is safe to say that leaders must have the most effective mindset to lead others.
This is one of the reasons that this book must be written and released. We need more leaders in the world who focus on serving others with a heart and focus for people. Leadership is a phenomenon group and goal-focused. Leaders must have confidence and self-awareness, have empathy and excellent collaboration skills, and focus on caring for others while making the world a better place. Leadership's principal foundation is grounded on having fairness, integrity, nurturing, empowerment, and a common goal focusing on the mission and vision of organizational climate.
To transform the world, we need transformational leaders. Leaders must lead from the inside out, outside in, side by side, and upside down. When we lead from the inside out, we lead ourselves, which should always be the initial step. Leading self requires integrity and heart, passion, and is where values and character are found. When we lead from the outside, we show servant leadership qualities where the focus is serving others. Leading from side-by-side demonstrates teamwork, whereas leading from upside down is leading communities.
To make the shift to become one of the greatest leaders of all time, you must be ready to make one of the most crucial leadership shifts. You must be willing to shift your focus from pleasing people to challenge them. People need to be challenged to grow. Are you not growing yourself? Are you challenged when you grow? Why make it easy for your followers? When you think about having a desire to please people, do you realize that you are forcing them to stay the say and not have intentional growth? They might grow slowly but only by accident. How will this help them in life? If you do not make this crucial shift, your impact will be limited, and you will be left doing EVERYTHING. If this happens, you will not have time to grow others.
What are you communicating to others? If you do not know this, you will learn today that Leadership rises and falls on communication. YES!!! Say it with me… "Leadership rises and falls on communication. " You must know how to effectively communicate with others for them to understand your words, thoughts, and vision. Understanding what you are telling them will make a tremendous impact on their self-worth as well. Your projection of them personally will make a bigger impact on their life if you learn to speak their language. I am not referring to cultural language but communication style.
About Constance Craig-Mason:
Constance Craig-Mason is a passionate International Speaker, award-winning Insurance Broker, dedicated Financial Wellness Coach, and three times Amazon Best Selling Author, who marries positive beliefs, emotions & daily money habits with financial literacy fostering a shift in her client's financial well-being! She is likened to a "Financial Therapist." Constance teaches her clients how to manage their money correctly to live the life they want without worrying about money!
She has received numerous awards for community impact in her field, including a Medallion - "In Recognition of Excellence, Service, & Sacrifice" from the Comptroller of Maryland. She was nominated for Financial Expert Speaker of the Year at the Speakercon convention in November 2019. Constance is active in her community and is an Awareness Advocate for financial literacy, breast cancer, sexual assault, and mental health.
About 1 Habit Press, Inc:
1 Habit Press is a vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential. Our main business is publishing the 1 Habit book series. We believe that just 1 Habit can change your life forever. The series is built around the theme of Habits. In each book, Contributors share the 1 Habit that has served them the greatest in life and why this Habit has been so important.
1 Habit books are available in over 39,000 locations internationally between Online and Bricks-and-Mortar stores.
About the Creator of the 1 Habit Book Series, Steven Samblis:
Steve is a six-time best selling author in just 18 months. He is the creator and publisher of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc. Steve's life journey has been a search for the keys to extraordinary human potential. This mission is reflected in his business, 1 Habit Press, where he seeks out to find people with undiscovered brilliance and give them the largest platform possible to reach and affect the masses in the most positive way possible.
