Vegpro International of Sherrington, QC CAN is recalling Fresh Attitude baby spinach (5oz and 11oz) with Best before dates of Dec 4th (for 11oz) and Dec 4th & 5th (for the 5oz), because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis

These products were produced in Vegpro’s Eastern Canadian plant and have been distributed ONLY in Eastern Canada and in the Northeastern United States (NY,NJ, DE, CT,MD & PA ). All other Fresh Attitude product sold in the US is produced in Belle-Glade Florida and is not linked to this recall whatsoever and therefore safe for consumption.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was possibly contaminated with Salmonella subsequent investigation indicates that the problem may have been caused by contamination of a part of a lot of Baby Spinach.

BABY SPINACH. 8 X 5 OZ, Fresh Attitude, Best before 2020-12-04 & 2020-12-05 UPC : 888048000042 UPC case : 10888048000049

BABY SPINACH. 9 X 11 OZ, Fresh Attitude, Best before 2020-12-04 UPC : 888048000288 UPC case : 10888048000285

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-877-613-5700 or on our website at: http://vegpro.com/contact/